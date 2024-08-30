This Newly Uncovered Detail About Artem Chigvintsev's Domestic Violence Arrest Is Absolutely Heartbreaking

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

We are still reeling from the incredibly unsettling report that Dancing With The Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on Thursday morning on the terrifying charge of domestic violence. At the time of his arrest, and for hours afterwards, it wasn’t yet clear if his wife Nikki Garcia (the world-famous WWE veteran known formerly as Nikki Bella) was the unnamed and anonymous victim in the incident.

But now, an even more disturbing detail from the booking code on his arrest report has been revealed. And it’s possibly giving even more heartbreaking insight into the altercation.

Related: Bhad Bhabie & Boyfriend Get Matching Tattoos After She Accused Him Of Domestic Violence…

Per People late on Thursday afternoon, Chigvintsev’s booking code at the Napa County Jail in northern California was specifically listed under the charge of “corporal injury to spouse.” Obviously, even though she was NOT named publicly in the arresting documents that have thus far been seen by members of the media, that “spouse” in the arrest filing would presumably be… Nikki.

Awful.

Along with all that, Chigvintsev was given a $25,000 bail after being booked just before noon on Thursday morning. Per Napa County records, first unearthed this evening via TMZ, the professional dancer was then released at 2:18 p.m. local time.

As has been the case thus far in the hours since the news of this arrest broke, neither Chigvintsev nor Garcia have offered any comment via reps. And so, we continue to await more information. This is all so unbelievably heartbreaking…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]