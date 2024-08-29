Bhad Bhabie & Boyfriend Get BIG Matching Tattoos... After She Accused Him Of Domestic Violence...

It appears Bhad Bhabie and her boyfriend took a big step in their relationship. Unfortunately this is just weeks after an extremely disturbing situation with the guy… one that had fans begging her to leave him instead!

Last month, the 21-year-old rapper accused Le Vaughn, with whom she shares daughter Kali Love, of domestic violence. She even dropped horrific photos and videos of him beating her up to back up her claims. Despite enduring abuse at his hands, Bhad Bhabie shared on social media that she did not plan to break up with him — and she kept her word! They stayed together, despite the advice of fans.

And now, the OnlyFans creator just further committed herself to Le Vaughn by getting massive matching tattoos with him. Of what, you may ask? Shockingly, the couple got each other’s faces inked on their legs!

Taking to Snapchat on Wednesday, Bhad Bhabie showed off the portrait of Le Vaughn’s face on the upper part of her calf — though she placed a hand emoji on top to cover his eyes. In a follow-up post, she completely displayed the new ink her baby daddy got of her, which features a portrait of her with her finger in her mouth. Take a look (below):

Wow…

We wonder why she didn’t want fans to see her tatt of Le Vaughn. Is she unhappy with it? Or just didn’t feel like showing it all off? Hmmm. Anyway, it appears Miss “Cash Me Ousside” isn’t cutting ties with her man anytime soon. If that is the case, we just hope she’s OK at the end of the day — and this doesn’t end up like all too many abuse cases. What are your thoughts on the tattoos, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

