DWTS Pro Artem Chigvintsev Arrested For Domestic Violence In NorCal -- But Was Wife Nikki Garcia Involved??

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested for domestic violence.

On Thursday morning, the Dancing with the Stars pro was booked into jail in Napa County, California on a felony domestic violence charge, per online jail records. Those same records noted that his bail was set at $25,000. A rep for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest to TMZ, too, explaining that deputies responded to a DV call at a location in the city of Yountville shortly before 10 a.m. local time. Injuries were reportedly involved and an arrest was made. Jeez!!

The victim in the case has asked for total confidentiality, the rep noted. An investigation is ongoing, and no further details were shared. Wow.

It is currently unclear who was involved in the scary moment aside from Artem, or what else occurred leading up to it. That said, his wife Nikki Garcia took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to reveal that she’d gotten a facial in downtown Napa, so she is in the area. According to TMZ, the dancer and WWE star have a home in Napa Valley, too. However, it’s unclear if this is where the incident occurred.

Just days earlier, the couple were celebrating their 2-year wedding anniversary with both gushing about the other on social media. Oof.

Nikki, who was formerly engaged to John Cena, reflected on the moment that she knew she was in love by writing:

“I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song [Can’t Help Falling In Love] came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be.”

Artem simply said:

“Happy anniversary my love , can’t see my life without you. You are my everything .”

The pair share a 4-year-old son Matteo and have seemed to be on good terms lately. But in a 2021 episode of her podcast The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki did admit that they had gone through a “rocky” period while both were away from each other and filming different shows. She noted:

“[We] had to get back into therapy. You know, distance is really hard. … Now we’re stronger than ever.”

Nikki has not commented on the arrest yet. BTW, you can see the dance pro’s mugshot HERE.

Our thoughts go out to the victim in this situation. We hope they are okay…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

