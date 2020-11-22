Artem Chigvintsev WIshes His 'Rock' Nikki Bella A Happy Birthday With Sweet Instagram Tribute Amid Relationship Struggles

Nikki Bella is feeling the love from her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on her big day!

The Total Bellas star and first-time momma turned 37-years-old on Saturday and her professional dancer hubby celebrated the birthday girl with a super sweet tribute on Instagram. As we recently reported, the two have been going through a rough patch just like countless other couples in quarantine, so we’re taking any form of PDA as a sign that things are hopefully trending upwards for Matteo‘s parents.

Related: Miranda Kerr Is ‘So Happy’ Ex-Husband Orlando Bloom Found Love With Katy Perry!

Speaking from the heart about the mother of his first and only child, the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote:

“I want to wish the happiest birthday to my beautiful and definitely better other half you are my rock , you have been absolutely incredible as a mom to Matteo and I am so lucky to have you . I want to wish you lots of success, love and happiness and everything you wish for your self . I love you and miss you and can’t wait to see you to celebrate”

As you may recall, the couple has been spending time apart, with Nikki at home in Phoenix, Arizona with their son while Artem finishes filming his season dancing on ABC in Los Angeles this week. We hope the WWE Diva felt the love from miles away in her man’s post, which you can ch-ch-check out (below):

So sweet!

He also shared a tender photo of Nikki holding Matteo to his IG story:

As we mentioned up top, it’s wonderful to hear Chigvintsev gush over Bella and give her at least some form of the attention she’s been asking for lately.

Related: Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Have An Ironclad Prenup

The pair recently opened up about their relationship woes with Us Weekly, explaining how things haven’t been a walk in the park lately:

“I would be lying to say, ‘Oh, it’s great.’ It has definitely been a struggle for us. It’s hard. We have so many ups and downs. It’s been so difficult on our relationship because I need so much from him, but he’s, like, torn between his job that requires so much from him and then us at home.”

Nikki and Artem ultimately decided to consider couple’s therapy after the retired wrestler admitted she was suffering from postpartum depression and needed more from her partner:

“I just told him, like, ‘I need more attention from you,’ and that is something we’ve worked on, and that’s gotten better. Artem and I have great communication, but it’s been lacking, but that’s something that we’ve been so strong about in our relationship [in the past].”

Real communication takes a lot more work than a cute IG post, but we hope she appreciated the gesture nonetheless.

Wishing these lovebirds all the best as they continue to work things out and grow their family.

[Image via Artem Chigvintsev/Instagram]