Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Had An Ironclad Prenup -- So Who Gets What??

Divorces — especially celebrity ones — are oftentimes VERY messy. Thankfully, here’s one that sounds like an open-and-shut case, though it might not be great news for the bank accounts of everyone involved…

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich recently decided to make their breakup official, and luckily for Jules, she apparently had an ironclad prenup in place. According to a court filing obtained by The Blast, the Dancing with the Stars alum has asked the judge to order no spousal support in the split — for either party. She also requested that they each pay their own attorney fees in the ensuing legal proceedings.

The docs stated the 32-year-old “has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party per the terms of their Premarital Agreement.”

While details of their prenup won’t come as a surprise to the former hockey player, going to court with his ex may still be an emotional subject for Brooks, who recently admitted he “cries all the time” amid the breakup. As we previously reported, the pair came back together after their separation to give it one more shot, but ultimately decided to go through with the divorce. A source told Entertainment Tonight:

“Julianne and Brooks gave it their all and finally came to the realization that they aren’t meant to be together. The extra time they spent together after their separation was needed and they are both in a good place.”

The insider said the brief reconciliation came about because “a huge part of [Julianne] felt they still had a chance to make their marriage work.” They added:

“Brooks never wanted his marriage to end and it was painful. He didn’t want to get hurt again so he tread lightly when they first started talking about a reconciliation.”

The source continued:

“In the beginning they were getting along but the same issues began to arise. While they love each other, they both want more than each other has to offer. The time they spent together in the end was closure for both of them. Julianne feels like she hasn’t had a chance to live her life to the fullest and needs even more time to discover herself.”

The Footloose actress expressed similar sentiments about her breakup from Ryan Seacrest, so maybe she’s just a gal who needs to fly solo. As for her ex-husband, the insider shared:

“Brooks is sad but he is also relieved and ready for his next step in life. He tried his hardest and can move forward without regrets. It has been difficult for both of them to take the step and file for divorce but ultimately Julianne knew it was time.”

This was a slow-moving, drawn out split, so there has to be some relief involved that things are finally getting settled. Wishing both of them the best in their next chapter!

