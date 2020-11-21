Miranda Kerr Is 'So Happy' Ex-Husband Orlando Bloom Found Love With Katy Perry! Aww!

There’s nothing but love flowing between Miranda Kerr, her ex-husband Orlando Bloom, and his fiancée, Katy Perry!

During a virtual appearance on Drew Barrymore‘s eponymous talk show on Friday, the 37-year-old model spoke highly of the dynamic the trio has cultivated over the years and how its made co-parenting that much easier for her and the Never Worn White singer, who both share children with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Explaining the “amazing example” she’s been able to set with Daisy Dove Bloom‘s parents as well as her husband Evan Spiegel, Kerr told The Drew Barrymore Show viewers:

“I adore Katy, and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing. I’m just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I’m so grateful that I found my incredible husband [Evan Spiegel] and just that we all really respect each other.”

This sounds like such a wonderful and healthy relationship for everyone involved, which is awesome. As you’re likely aware, amicable situations like this don’t come around very often in Hollywood!

The Australian momma of two continued, sharing how their group is always willing to make sacrifices to accommodate their blended family:

“When it comes to special occasions when we have to be together, we work it out so we have compromises [about] what is the best for our whole family. We really do always think of what is the best thing for [our son] Flynn, and I just think that’s the most important thing.”

Miranda and Orly, who tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their now-9-year-old son, Flynn, the following year, have always put their parenting duties first — even after they called it quits in 2013 after just three years of marriage. Bloom’s even gone on record stating how navigating the split helped him prepare for his next relationship with Perry and the life they’ve since built together as new parents.

Based on what’s been shared in this interview, it sounds like keeping the peace with her ex remained a priority after Kerr and Spiegel, who’ve been married since 2017, also welcomed their two sons Hart, 2, and Myles, 13 months.

WATCH her gush about it all in this clip of the pair’s conversation (below)!

So sweet!

