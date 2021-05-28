Bachelor Alum Cassie Randolph Gets 'Real And Transparent' About Facial Fillers & Plastic Surgery

Cassie Randolph is being refreshingly candid!

The Bachelor alum and Colton Underwood‘s one-time girlfriend opened up in a new video posted to her YouTube channel on Thursday. Choosing to address a topic that comes up quite a bit, she explained, the former reality TV star got very “transparent and real” about plastic surgery, facial fillers, and what she’s had done in the past in order to try to come clean for curious fans.

Sitting down and speaking directly to the camera for the entirety of the 16-minute video titled Assumptions, Cassie also discussed topics related to speech therapy work she’s done in the past, as well as her time on the hit ABC show that gave her a national platform.

But most interesting without question was her time discussing facial augmentation speculation that has followed her ever since she first came into the public consciousness during Colton’s season on the series.

Speaking about the interest in her personal beauty choices, the Huntington Beach resident reflected (below):

“I can’t tell you how many times I get the question about filler and Botox and all that, and sometimes I’ll get the nastiest hate messages about work I’ve gotten done. Sometimes I’ll get those messages, and it will have been like nine months since I did anything at all. Personally, I like to keep it as natural as possible. Err on the side of less is more, but also, to each his own. I feel like there’s no point in worrying about what one person chooses to do or doesn’t choose to do. Do whatever you want to do.”

Amen to that!

And so the 26-year-old, who infamously split from Colton back in May 2020, opined that she might as well be “real and transparent” with the fans regarding her own beauty history. To that end, she revealed the procedures she’s done in the past! Admitting it’s nevertheless been a while since getting anything, she said:

“I haven’t gotten anything done in a really long time. I get lip filler. I get Botox. I’ve gotten it in my forehead before; I’ve gotten it in my crow’s feet before, but that goes away really fast. I’ve also gotten it in my jaw. I’ve also tried cheek fillers before. I haven’t gotten them in a long time because I naturally have really defined cheekbones.”

Seems pretty standard to us! Only thing we’re curious about is Botox in the jaw?!

Cassie acknowledged that, explaining how at one point in her life she’d “really struggled with a lot of stress and anxiety” and had started clenching her jaw in her sleep. Ugh! The Botox remedied that — and stopped morning headaches, in turn — though she has since altered her routine and decided that wearing a mouthguard while she sleeps is a better long-term solution for the jaw issue.

Interesting!

Anyway, here is Cassie’s full video (below):

