Cassie Randolph Publicly Addresses Ex Colton Underwood's Coming Out For The First Time

Cassie Randolph is speaking out for the first time about her ex, Colton Underwood and the big news he made earlier this month.

Of course, as Bachelor Nation fans will recall, the 29-year-old former football star revealed on GMA earlier in April that he is, in fact, gay. And while the news shot around the entertainment world with public reaction from nearly every corner, his embattled ex-girlfriend opted not to speak up… until now.

As you’ll recall, this situation is far more complicated than just an ex-girlfriend reacting to her former boyfriend’s coming out. The 25-year-old Randolph was the subject of a terrifying stalking campaign put forth by Underwood during their nasty breakup in the past. So to say the exes aren’t on good terms would be an understatement. In addition, as we previously reported, Underwood never even called Randolph to tip her off ahead of time that this news was coming out on national TV, even despite their very public history together thanks to the hit ABC reality show.

So when Randolph took to YouTube on Thursday to address the situation publicly for the very first time, you can bet we were on the edge of our seat in anticipation.

The former reality TV star spoke (briefly) about Colton as part of a new 13-minute vlog on her YouTube channel which focused primarily on her new home. Opening up the video with vague comments about the “topic in the media” that brought her name up, the home improvement guru said:

“Before I get into anything, I just want to say thank you very much for all the kind comments and messages from you guys. I really appreciate it. Regarding the topic in the media that brought my name up this week, I just wanted to let you know that I’m not going to be further discussing it or commenting on it for now. There’s a lot of layers to it, and I feel like the best thing for me at this time is to move forward, and just focus on going forward.”

And while she never mentioned Colton by name, she hinted that she may speak out more about this in the future, too. She concluded her brief comments about the whole situation with gratitude for her supporters:

“If I do decide in the future to say anything, or make a comment at all, you guys will be the first to know. But, for now, I just wanted to say thank you for all the kind messages, and comments, and DMs. And although I can’t respond to all of you guys, I just want you to know that I read them all, and I’m so thankful, and I feel very loved and supported. I appreciate it so much.”

Interesting! Used quite a few words to say… nothing. Ya know?! Certainly very, very careful with her words and guarded with her emotions.

It’s clear she wants to keep a very tight lid on this situation from her point of view, at least — which is understandable, considering she probably just wants to get on with her life and not re-live some of the nastiness she previously endured from Underwood.

Just saying!

Anyways, here’s the full video (below), with Randolph’s vague comments about Colton’s coming out popping up at the very beginning:

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? It’s clear how tough this is for Cassie to talk about, and we empathize with her for that. She went through hell in the not-so-distant past and it can’t be easy to just forgive and forget.

An awkward situation, all around.

