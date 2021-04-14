Former Bachelor Colton Underwood Comes Out As Gay

The big reveal.

After a surprise teaser dropped on Tuesday, many fans speculated Colton Underwood would share his coming out story on Good Morning America, and he did just that. The former Bachelor star said he finally came to terms with his sexuality earlier this year, following his messy split with Cassie Randolph.

Related: Was Colton Blindsided By Cassie’s Restraining Order Filing??

Underwood confessed to Robin Roberts in a pre-taped sit-down:

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time. And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. I’m still nervous. It’s been a journey for sure.”

When Robin asked about the moment that gave him the ability to speak his truth today, Colton shared:

“I got into a place for me and my personal life that was dark and bad and I could list a bunch of things but they’d all be excuses. But I think overall, the reason why now is because I got to a place where I didn’t think I was ever going to share this. I would have rather died than say, ‘I’m gay.’ and I think that was sort of my wakeup call.”

But did he think about actually harming himself over the secret? Yes.

“There was a moment in LA that I woke up and I didn’t think I was going to wake up. I didn’t have the intentions of waking up and I think for me that was like my wakeup call and like, this is your life. Take back control. And I think looking back even beyond that, it’s like even just suicidal thoughts and driving my car close to a cliff, like, ‘Oh if this goes off the cliff it’s not that big of a deal.’ I don’t feel that anymore.”

JUST IN: Former “Bachelor” star @Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out to @robinroberts: “I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it… I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.” https://t.co/PoYJUAPBpA pic.twitter.com/isP7SptUu7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2021

Prior to his time on reality TV, the former football player famously dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. Colton was first seen by Bachelor Nation on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette, where he made it to her final four in 2018. Underwood then appeared on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise where he had a brief relationship with Tia Booth. After his time on the beach, he lead season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019, where his virginity was heavily featured. He ended up giving his final rose to Cassie after that infamous fence jumping incident. The two were never engaged, but did go on to date for nearly two years.

After announcing their breakup in 2020, following Colton’s battle with COVID-19, things took a turn for the worse — with his former girlfriend filing for a restraining order, accusing him of stalking and harassing her. In the police report, she accused him of putting a tracking device on her vehicle. The author later released a statement explaining the former couple came to a private resolution and she later dismissed the restraining order and requested the police investigation be dropped.

Personal drama aside, it’s always nice to see someone living their truth. Thoughts on Colton’s coming out, Perezcious readers?! SOUND OFF in the comments with your thoughts!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/GMA]