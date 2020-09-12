Colton Underwood Was ‘Blindsided’ By Cassie Randolph’s Restraining Order Against Him

Colton Underwood is apparently just as shocked as we are following the news that Cassie Randolph filed a restraining order against him this week.

As we reported on Friday, things have really turned sour for the former Bachelor couple amid reports the 25-year-old reality TV star accused her ex-boyfriend of harassing and stalking her since their breakup in mid-April. In the legal filing obtained by TMZ, Randolph alleged that Underwood went so far as to install a tracking device on the back bumper of her car so he could track her location at all times, which is seriously creepy!

Related: Cassie Randolph Accused Colton Underwood Of Trying To ‘Monetize’ Their Breakup

Now, sources close to the 28-year-old ex athlete are speaking out in an attempt to clear up the story. One insider chatted with Us Weekly in his defense and claimed that Colton hasn’t spoken to Cassie “in a month,” adding:

“He’s been in Colorado and this was all a surprise. He was completely blindsided.”

The confidant continued explaining the nature of the pair’s relationship, though it’s obvious they’re not a big fan of the California native or how she supposedly treated her man after nursing him through a battle with the novel coronavirus earlier this year:

“Colton was absolutely in love with Cassie. It was clear she did not feel the same way about him, which of course, upset him. It was really hard for him. She literally broke up with him as soon as he was healthy enough to move out.”

As you’ll likely recall, the ABC alums both issued seemingly heartfelt statements about their split via Instagram on May 29 and placed emphasis on how amicable it was. The source said it was Miz Randolph’s idea to “reinforce” that they were staying friends, as she was “very nervous about losing her fanbase” and even asked Underwood to approve his message before sharing.

Wow, way to make her seem like the superficial bad guy here and make absolutely no mention about any of Colton’s alleged questionable behavior!

In the restraining order docs, Cassie also claimed that Colton accused her of seeing her ex — and the source says that part is absolutely true! Referring to Caelan Tiongson, who she dated during her time on the web series Young Once, they dished:

“She was in touch with her ex while they were together — the guy that she met on the other reality show she was on before The Bachelor. She was seeing him after they broke up.”

OK, but isn’t the single star totally within her rights to hang out with whoever she chooses to? And what about the fact that she claimed to have proof that Colton has already admitted to sending her stalkerish messages AND to planting that tracking device on her vehicle? There’s a lot that doesn’t quite add up here yet, but we’re definitely looking back on Randolph’s post-breakup comments in a whole new light now…

We’ll continue to follow this story as there’s no word on whether a judge granted Cassie’s legal request, and we just know this isn’t the last time we’ll hear about this from either party. In the meantime, reactions, Perezcious readers? Did U think their split would ever get this messy?

Sound OFF with your thoughts (below) in the comments!

[Image via Fayes Vision/WENN]