Colton Underwood Returns To Instagram Almost 2 Months After Cassie Randolph Restraining Order Drama

Colton Underwood has returned to Instagram after his major controversy.

Fans will remember how he completely cleared his feed in November following the drama with ex Cassie Randolph, which centered around her allegations of him stalking and harassing her, among other things. Well on Monday, the former Bachelor lead took to his Stories, sharing an update with fans about how he celebrated the holidays this year.

Along with snaps of a decorated living room, his family opening presents, and an adorable dog, he wrote:

“Hope everybody had a great holiday! Mine was spent with family.”

Related: Liam Hemsworth Returns To IG After Filing For Divorce From Miley Cyrus

Take a look at just a couple of the pics (below):

He also uploaded:

This is the first time the reality TV star has posted since the allegations came to light, which was followed by Cassie filing a restraining order and later extending it, before eventually dropping the order altogether. At the time, the former football player explained they reached “a private agreement,” saying in a statement:

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me. The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

ICYMI, the former couple, who met on season 23 of The Bachelor, announced their split after a year and half of dating back in May. The stars said that they would try to remain friends at the time, but as we touched on, things took a turn when the alum filed for a temporary domestic violence prevention restraining order against Underwood. She claimed the 28-year-old planted a tracking device in her car and unexpectedly showed up at her apartment and parent’s house. Cassie also accused him of pretending to be an anonymous stalker.

Truly disturbing!

The courts granted Randolph the restraining order, which forced him to stay at least 100 yards away from her, and in addition, she filed a police report against him, but the investigation was eventually dropped.

It seems like Randolph has pushed the situation behind her and has remained pretty active on the social media outlet. She also recently posted about her Christmas celebration with family, writing:

“Spent Christmas Day with the fam attempting to build an elaborate sand castle. It ended up turning into a giant turtle…lemme tell you, sculpting sand is much harder than it looks.”

What do U think about Colton’s social media return? He hasn’t posted to his grid just yet, but we wouldn’t be surprised if he did soon!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Sheri Determan/WENN]