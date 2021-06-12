Bachelor’s Colton Underwood Asks His Grandma To Help Him Find A Match On Tinder!

Colton Underwood found his wing woman, and it’s none other than his grandmother!

On Friday, the 29-year-old took to his Instagram to share a video of the two looking at some snapshots of potential romantic matches on Tinder. He captioned the adorable video:

“Nana helps me swipe on Tinder. My nana is picky, honest and blunt. But after we stopped filming she said ‘I’m not going to let you settle, you deserve the best and I want someone to make you very happy.’ We all need a nana in our lives.”

He then said in the comments section:

“Also, I’m sure some of them were really nice guys… unfortunately you didn’t pass her first impression test.”

Sucks for them!

The minute-long clip showed Underwood holding his phone while sitting beside grandma and swiping through guys’ profiles. And let’s just say she seemed rather unimpressed with a majority of the fellows, even saying at one point:

“No. Definitely no. No, no. Oh my god! No, he looks good and everything, but he’s too old for you.”

What is with the dig at all the older fellas, grandma?!?! After rejecting a majority of the hopeful singles, though, only one lucky man truly caught her attention:

“He has nice eyes. He’s not bad. … I mean, compared to some of these.”

In the end, she determined all of the men were just “too old” for her grandson. Ch-ch-check out the hilarious interaction (below):

Oof, grandma is a tough critic!!

As you may know, Underwood publicly came out as gay in April almost a year after he and Cassie Randolph, who he picked on The Bachelor, broke up. Back in May, the athlete spoke with Variety about having a few sexual experiences with men before joining The Bachelorette as a contestant — but never actually had sex. And while he might be comfortable talking about his love life, Colton has previously shut down certain “inappropriate” questions about his past relationships:

“Questions like this are inappropriate. I understand you might know me from the bachelor where I shared a lot about my personal life. I have set boundaries, and I’m respecting myself in a way that will lead me to a healthier life. I never asked to be labeled as the virgin bachelor and have people feel the security to ask me questions about my sex life. It just happened, and during that time, I thought I had no other choice but to just go with it [or] the network would be mad. I know differently now. I’ll share what I want, and this won’t be one of those things.”

Well, it seems like his Tinder escapades have made the cut! Reactions to Colton and his grandma’s dating app adventure? Let us know in the comments (below)!

