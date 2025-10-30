Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's SUPER Relatable Daily Routine As Just Another Couple At Home

Don’t think the most famous couple in the world is just like the rest of us? Wait until you read what most of their day entails…

Sure, when Taylor Swift is touring the world and recording the most popular songs ever, that’s a bit outside the scope of most of our experience. And Travis Kelce performing athletic feats under the bright lights at Arrowhead Stadium, that’s pretty unique. But when they’re at home? Hanging out? They really are just another couple!

A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday:

“Taylor and Travis are really chill. On a typical night in, they’re usually having dinner and figuring out what to stream. It’s very domestic and calm.”

Hanging out, eating, deciding what to stream? Come on, y’all! That’s the most relatable night for any couple, right??

They’re developing good couple habits, too. The insider says they “love to turn their phones off” so there are “no distractions” when they’re spending time alone together. Not only that, they “always have coffee together in the morning.” That’s such a lovely thought, taking that time in the morning, even if the day is going to be busy.

On less busy days though? Just chill, fun times around the house! They have their activities together:

“They love cooking challenges and random deep dives on documentaries.”

And their individual activities around the house:

“Taylor is always organizing something, and Travis likes video games and is always studying football games. They complement each other in that way.”

Sounds just like a lot of couples we know! Only the whole “studying football games” thing is less productive for guys with a fantasy team than for a future Hall of Fame tight end! LOLz!

As for the cooking challenge? That’s so cute! They did mention having their own bake-off during the New Heights podcast, where they “each had our own station” — Tay was excited to give Trav props for making his bread rise more than hers, though he assured everyone hers tasted better. They really are such a down-to-earth relatable couple, right?

Well, mostly. They do occasionally have dinner with friends, some of whom are ALSO extremely famous and successful athletes! LOLz! That includes regular Sunday dinners with the team on game days, often lately at Trav and Patrick Mahomes‘ new Kansas City steakhouse 1587 Prime.

But hey, what’s more normal couple coded than most of the time watching streaming at home and every once in a while going out with friends from work? Just sayin’…

