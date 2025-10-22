JoJo Siwa & Chris Hughes Make Loved Up Red Carpet Debut While Gushing About Romance: 'Just Feels Right'

Finally, they’re red carpet official!

Six months after meeting and falling in love on Celebrity Big Brother UK, JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes put their love on full display as they posed on the red carpet for the first time together! The appearance occurred on Tuesday at Dancers Against Cancer’s 2025 Gala of the Stars at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Chris, who flew in from the UK, was there to present his girlfriend with the Humanitarian Award. Cute!

Related: JoJo Stops Concert To KICK OUT Fan For ‘Making Fun’ Of Her!

The couple was all over each other on the carpet. They certainly weren’t camera-shy! Ch-ch-check out the sweet pics:

Cute!

Catching up with Us Weekly at the event, JoJo said it was a “big deal” for them to be making their carpet debut, though it happening at this gala was “just kind of how the cookie crumbled.” Chris, meanwhile, couldn’t help but gush about how proud he was of the 22-year-old as she received her award:

“You in this wonderful, wonderful situation. The Humanitarian Award’s incredible. So, to come here tonight, and kind of have a small involvement and [be] able to present her with the award, is very special. It was an easy flight to come over to see JoJo, to see the family, and to see everyone here.”

While they’ve only been together a few short months, the Nickelodeon alum is clearly still over the moon with her beau, telling the outlet:

“There’s no real way to explain it. Just anything and everything about him just … I was telling my mom this, actually. I was like, ‘Anything about him, I just adore it.’ It is just fun and I don’t know, just feels right. I love the bond that he has with my family. I love his family.”

The 32-year-old chimed in to agree that he “love[s]” her “adorable” family. Aw!

The Karma singer — who’s been in several high-profile and messy romances since coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community — then broke down exactly why this relationship is so different, sharing:

“It just feels so relaxed. Honestly, I’ve had a very nuts few weeks … and last night we were laying in bed, and I’ll be honest, I had a cry. And then he held me tight. I was just having to cry because I was just overwhelmed and exhausted.”

Hughes chimed in:

“I was jet-lagged. I still cared that she was upset.”

The actress recalled:

“I said to him, ‘This is the calmest I’ve felt in a really long time.’ It just feels calm.”

For someone as high-energy and on-the-go as JoJo, it’s saying a lot that she feels so “relaxed” and “calm” with him!

Aw!

Sounds like things are still going really well in the love department for them!

Thoughts, y’all? Think they’ll actually get married one day? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]