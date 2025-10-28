Travis Kelce Does Taylor Swift's Fate Of Ophelia Dance To Celebrate Historic 100th Touchdown!

Travis Kelce really is the biggest Swiftie!

The Kansas City Chiefs player celebrated a big victory during Monday night’s NFL game in true Taylor Swift style! During the game against the Washington Commanders, Travis scored his 100th career touchdown — making him only the fourth tight end in league history to do so! It was also his 83rd total touchdown in the regular season — tying him up with Priest Holmes for the franchise record. Incredible!

Related: Taylor Fans Think THIS Gift Was Shade At Travis’ Ex!

To celebrate, player #87 was caught doing The Fate of Ophelia music video choreography! Hah! He pumped his fists up and down — just like the singer does in the MV — while peeking up at the VIP box where the pop star was freaking the f**k out over his play!

In the suite, Tay enthusiastically watched as her fiancé charged for the end zone to score his touchdown. Locked in, the musician gave her bestie Brittany Mahomes a big hug in excitement before pretending to faint out of relief when her man caught the ball and made it safely to the other end. LOLz! She always gets so invested! Watch the sweet moments (below)!

Travis keeping it ???? with The Fate of Ophelia dance for his 100th touchdown!!! ❤️‍???????? #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/OoZsSL3i3B — Kimberly ⸆⸉ ❤️‍???????????? (@kridgway3609) October 28, 2025

So adorable!

BTW, if you need a refresh to compare, here’s the part of the song he was copying:

What a perfect song to honor the moment, too! Fans picked up on Travis’ smooth moves instantly and took to X (Twitter) to react. First calling out the lyrics of the tune, fans wrote:

“Travis keeping it with The Fate of Ophelia dance for his 100th touchdown!!!” “pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes” “travis kelce doing the pledge allegiance to your hands your team your vibes part of the dance is cute af this is peak husband energy I LOVEEE THEM”

We said it was perfect! Others added:

“The human exclamation point. Doing his FOO choreo” “Bro the look at his hands and into the vibes part?? 13/10 NO NOTES.” “Ditch the clowns, get the crown, and Trav’s 100th touchdown!! Go 87 “

Sooo good!

We love seeing how they both support each other so much, even in little ways like this! It’s precious!

Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via ESPN & MEGA/WENN]