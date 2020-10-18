The Bachelorette Alum Emily Maynard Gives Birth To Baby Number 5!

Emily Maynard‘s beautiful family just keeps getting bigger!

Just one day after surprising fans with the news that she was pregnant with her fifth child, her fourth with husband Tyler Johnson, the 34-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram on Saturday and revealed that she already gave birth to a precious little baby girl. Whoa, how sweet!!

Fans likely had no idea how quick the turnaround would be when the former Bachelorette randomly uploaded a photo of herself wearing a hospital gown, looking down at her feet, and a message that reads:

“ready or not #5 @mtylerjohnson”

But then BAM! Just 24 hours later, the proud momma shared a touching video of what appeared to be a c-section delivery and captioned it:

“baby #5….oh heavenly day…. {thank you @heartstonefilms for helping me with my ideas and short deadlines ❤️} @mtylerjohnson”

See the sweet video here:

Awwww, congratulations!

The couple, who famously met and fell in love outside of ABC‘s hit dating series, shares three kids — Gatlin Avery, 2, Gibson Kyle, 4, and Jennings Tyler, 5. Emily is also the proud mom to her 15-year-old daughter Josephine Riddick Hendrick, whom she shared with the late racecar driver Ricky Hendrick. Now, another bundle of joy has joined their bustling brood and of course, proud poppa Tyler was happier than ever to share the news! He also uploaded a clip to the ‘gram sharing excitement for his new daughter, telling fans:

“It’s a girl!???? Welcome to our world!”

Nice!! We’re so glad to see that mommy and baby are doing well, and we wish their family all of the best during this joyous time.

