Beloved Bachelorette Couple Ashley Herbert & J.P. Rosenbaum Announce Shocking Split After 8 Years Of Marriage

It’s over for one of Bachelor Nation‘s tried and true pairs, Ashley Herbert and J.P. Rosenbaum.

The duo took to their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday to announce they have shockingly decided to call it quits after eight years of marriage and two kids together — Fordham Rhys, 6, and Essex Reese, 3. Ugh, 2020 has driven a wedge between yet another one of TV’s favorite celebrity couples!

As viewers will likely recall, J.P. proposed to Ashley on her season finale of The Bachelorette in 2011 and they married in a televised wedding the following year in December. Their seemingly perfect love story made them fan-favorites within the franchise, so it’s definitely a surprise to hear things come to an end after nearly a decade together.

For her post, the momma of two shared a shot of herself dancing with JP and in the caption, she explained the decision was amicable but necessary after growing apart over the years:

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways. We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.”

Ashley continued:

“Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health. “

See her full message here:

Rosenbaum shared the exact same photo to his account, adding his own thoughts about the unfortunate split. Reassuring followers that “no one is to blame” and there seemingly was no cheating involved, he admitted:

“Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage. I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

So sad to hear!

We wish them the best as they move forward together and cultivate a healthy relationship as co-parents.

