Surprise! Former Bachelorette Gabby Windey Reveals Her New Boyfriend -- Er, GIRLFRIEND!

Gabby Windey is falling for a new partner… and she’s a girl!

The Bachelorette alum surprised the world on Wednesday with a major social media announcement followed by a heartwarming interview about her relationship choices on The View. And we are loving this same-sex love talk from the reality TV vet!!

Now, this all started on Wednesday morning when the 32-year-old took to her Instagram account to drop a vid on her Stories. Speaking directly to the camera — as it turned out, from her dressing room on set of The View — the former ABC leading lady let out a HUGE announcement to her one million followers.

She started by saying:

“It’s hard to get it out all right now but I know everyone’s been really curious about who I’m dating. You know I love to stir the pot and tease, but I did want to wait until I was ready, because it is a larger conversation — because I’m dating a girl.”

Awww!!!

Then, she went on to add that she’s had “the best experience” in her relationship with this woman, and it has been going on for the last three months. And she named her amazing girlfriend, too: comedian and writer Robby Hoffman!

Gushing about Robby while speaking to her followers, Gabby added:

“[I’m] in a relationship like I feel like I’ve never had before. But I wanted to tell you guys because I always just want to live my life honestly and have you all along with me.”

Love that! And along with the Stories reveal vid on Wednesday morning, she had snaps to share as well!

Over on her main IG feed, Windey posted a carousel of pics that have come from the last three months with Hoffman. She appropriately captioned the post like this:

“Told you I’m a girl’s girl!!”

Then, she dropped the super-heartwarming snaps of the two of them together:

Adorbz!

And that’s not all! Just moments after she revealed her relationship to the world, Gabby stepped out on the set of The View and spoke to the hosts about finding love — for real this time, and away from all the reality producers!

The former reality TV star admitted she’d long felt a “whisper” about being attracted to women, and that suggestion grew “louder and louder” over the last few years. Remembering how she tried to ignore it for a while, Gabby said:

“I didn’t really know to pay attention to it I think when this happens, there’s some shame obviously surrounding it, so I think I had to a little bit navigate through the shame. Like, what is it? Where is it coming from? But ultimately, like I said, I always just want to kind of do me, do what I want, figure it out later.”

Then, when host Joy Behar asked whether Gabby may continue to date women only in the future, the popular television star hinted that it might just be in the cards:

“I think so. I think it’s just, like, my girl. She’s the best.”

Whoa!

Of course, Windey first appeared on Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor, and later got her own star turn on season 19 of The Bachelorette. By the end of that series, she was briefly engaged to Erich Schwer before calling things off with him — and now, moving on to her new love!

Recalling her recent romantic history with all that, Windey added:

“It just felt so right. I was on dating shows dating men and a Broncos cheerleader, so it was like my whole world was male-gaze. … Obviously, it’s about sexuality, but it’s also the person I met. Like, she is so special. She makes me feel so safe, so loved. Like a love that I always wanted going on these dating shows, so now it’s like, ‘yeah, exactly.'”

Ch-ch-check out more from the smitten girl (below):

[Image via Gabby Windey/Instagram/The View/YouTube]