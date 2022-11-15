Bachelorette's Gabby Windey FINALLY Addresses Her Split From Fiancé Erich Schwer On DWTS

Gabby Windey is giving some insight on her split with ex fiancé Erich Schwer.

As you may have heard, the pair were the most recent Bachelor nation couple to split up earlier this month. At the time, an insider for E! News shared they had called it quits due to no longer being in the same spot in their lives:

“She felt they weren’t aligned and weren’t on the same page. Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn’t have a future.”

Furthermore, Windey herself told Fox News basically that after the breakup rumors started to circulate:

“I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now. So, I understand their concern but we’re just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

Oof. She kind of said they were splitsville without saying it outright — but now she’s not beating around the bush anymore…

On Monday’s episode of Dancing With The Stars, the 31-year-old opened up to her partner Val Chmerkovskiy and confirmed what the source for E! had said:

“For me, it holds a special place because I did just go through a breakup. The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life. We weren’t each other’s best match.”

Sometimes you just meet the right person at the wrong time. Sad. The Bachelorette star has a great support system, though, as she said her parents have been a big key into what a true relationship should look like:

“I’m just so grateful that my dad and my stepmom encompass so many fundamentals and values that I look for in a relationship.”

Before going onstage, the TV personality told Val she wanted to dedicate her dance to her parents’ love:

“I want to channel that kind of everlasting love in this dance.”

And she did just that! Windey and Chmerkovskiy earned themselves a spot in the DWTS finale — with two perfect scores and high praise from the judges all night! Charli D’Amelio and her partner Mark Ballas as well as Witney Carson and Wayne Brady will also be featured in the finale that goes live November 21.

We’re glad to hear Gabby is moving on and doing well amidst the split — breakups are never easy! Still no word on the relationship ending from Erich, though…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

