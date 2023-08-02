Timothée Chalamet 'Dumped' Kylie Jenner After Just 7 Months Of Dating?! Breaking Down Latest Rumor!

What’s going on?!

Travis Scott might not have anything to worry about! Key word: might!

Life & Style just broke some very unfortunate news about the status of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet‘s relationship, but we’re already hearing conflicting things, so don’t get too sad too quickly! So, bad news first. The outlet claimed via a source on Wednesday that the Dune star broke up with The Kardashians lead after just seven months of dating — and it sounds like she’s super embarrassed! An insider spilled the tea:

“She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and traveling. But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped.”

Ouch!

Related: Ariana Grande BF Ethan Slater’s Wife Files For Divorce!

The source went on to say the Kylie Cosmetics founder is trying to put on a brave face and act like it’s no big deal, even though deep down, she’s likely very heartbroken over the reported split. They shared:

“Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting. Timothée was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis [Scott]. She even introduced him to her family.”

Adding insult to injury, some close to the 25-year-old think the Little Women alum was just using Kylie for publicity ahead of his new movie Wonka. Damn! If true, that’s low! But for context, the trailer was released early last month, so the timeline kinda matches up…

While the duo never outright confirmed their relationship, they ultimately weren’t doing a very good job at keeping their chemistry a secret. And, well, this just might be the reason for these split rumors! And we do mean rumors!

Related: Cardi B Twerks Away Las Vegas Legal Drama In Raunchy New Video!

According to TMZ, the young couple actually isn’t broken up just yet! Multiple insiders told the outlet that everything is fine between the lovebirds, even though they haven’t been seen together in public for a bit, and “any reports that say otherwise are false.” Another source told fans “not to believe everything they read.” Well, this is good news! Guess they’re just doing a much better job of keeping their romance on the down low!

As Perezcious readers know, they first met seven months ago in January at the Jean-Paul Gaultier show during Paris Fashion Week. By April, dating rumors were off to the races when the KUWTK alum’s car was spotted arriving at the 27-year-old’s Beverly Hills mansion and they were seen on a romantic taco date. They continued to sneak around with each other until they were finally photographed in June. Fans soon discovered what they believed was a hickey in several snapshots Kylie shamelessly posted to Instagram, too!

The whole thing has been a whirlwind and a refreshing change of pace for the mother of two after her split from the rapper. Still, her focus has always remained on raising her kiddos Stormi and Aire Webster. So, we wouldn’t be surprised if they eventually go their separate ways since they seem to be in different places in their lives, but for right now, rest assured they’re still an item! Phew!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Hulu/YouTube]