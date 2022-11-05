Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey & Erich Schwer Split Less Than 2 Months After Finale!

Another Bachelor nation couple bites the dust!

Just two months after getting engaged on season 19 of The Bachelorette, a source confirmed to E! News on Friday that Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have gone their separate ways. As for the reason why? Another insider in Bachelor nation shared that the 31-year-old had been the one to end things earlier this week as they were no longer “on the same page,” explaining:

“She felt they weren’t aligned and weren’t on the same page. Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn’t have a future.”

Fans of the reality series probably saw this breakup coming a mile away as Erich was noticeably absent from the audience of Dancing with the Stars while Gabby performed on Monday. Fueling the breakup whispers, Gabby also did not have on her engagement ring that night. When asked by a Fox News reporter about the status of their relationship following the episode, the television personality said:

“I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now. So, I understand their concern but we’re just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

Oof! She basically told everyone they broke up without explicitly telling everyone they broke up! You can check out the awk moment (below):

While Erich was not at the show, he still hopped on Instagram Stories to ask fans to vote for Gabby. But clearly, he wasn’t fooling anyone in Bachelor nation.

Reactions to the split? Did you think Gabby and Erich were going to breakup? Let us know your thoughts on the latest split in the franchise in the comments.

