Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe: I 'Would Have Done Anything To Try To Stay With' Shawn Booth

Mature enough to look back, smart enough to know where she’s been, and thoughtful enough to plan where she’s headed!

That’s Kaitlyn Bristowe in a nut shell right now, y’all.

The 35-year-old former Bachelorette has been through some very trying times in her life up to this point, and it’s given her remarkable perspective. With that comes the wisdom she’s gotten from heartbreak, too. Yes, we’re talking about Shawn Booth (pictured above, bottom right inset)!

The Canadian reality TV alum and popular Off The Vine podcast host was actually in the guest chair for an interview this week when she opened up the vault on her past love life. Speaking with Kate Casey on the popular podcast Reality Life on Wednesday, Bristowe got real about her one-time fiancé and the three impactful years they spent together.

Speaking openly about Shawn, from whom she split in November 2018, she said (below):

“I was madly in love with him. I thought that was my person, and I would have done anything to try to stay with him.”

Wow!

The couple (pictured together in the bottom-right inset, above) got engaged in 2015 during the season 11 finale of Kaitlyn’s season on The Bachelorette, but ultimately felt a lot of pressure to stay together simply because of the show itself.

Kaitlyn admitted more, adding:

“Through those years it did feel like a lot of pressure, and people were always chiming in and kept talking about your relationship and think they know your relationship. I found that hard to keep up with because people did not know we were struggling on the other side. I think he felt the pressure to stay together because of what people would think. I sound like I am bashing him, which I might be, [but] I think he was kind of like, ‘Everyone thinks we are perfect, let’s try and make it work.’ I was like, ‘Everyone thinks we’re perfect and I do want to try to make it work.'”

Wow!

It’s interesting to hear the former Dancing with the Stars winner reflect on her relationship with Booth now, not in small part due to the fact that she appears to be happily dating fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick (pictured above, in the top-left inset).

As you’ll recall, Bristowe and her new man recently struggled through COVID-19 together — a bit of an unexpected bonding experience that turned out to be somewhat scary at times, but a memorable moment nonetheless.

Now, with the spotlight off and her reality TV days behind her, here’s hoping Kaitlyn is feeling less pressure in this relationship and whatever may come her way in the future!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Does it make sense to hear Kaitlyn and Shawn felt a lot of pressure to stay together? Seems like a lot of Bachelor Nation couples must go through something similar, ya know?!

What a crazy reality TV world that show has created for its alums and former stars!

