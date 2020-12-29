Kaitlyn Bristowe Admits She's 'Super Anxious And Scared' After COVID Diagnosis

We totally understand where Kaitlyn Bristowe is coming from with this… the coronavirus is a scary thing!

The 35-year-old former Bachelorette and her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, are dealing with COVID-19 now after temporarily breaking their quarantine and paying the price. Together, the reality stars are coming to terms with just how serious and unpredictable this sickness really is. No joke!!

The Canadian-born podcaster thus far hasn’t been shy about revealing what it’s like to have COVID, and her Monday night updates were no different.

In a series of new videos published on her Instagram Story, the Off The Vine host talked frankly about her fears and uncertainties in dealing with the disease, admitting she was “spiraling” amongst all the unknowns. She also optimistically tried to use a make-shift ventilator she’d found months earlier at a CVS store, in the hope for some relief, as you can see in this series of screenshots (below):

And in one of those video clips, the former reality TV leading lady got really real. Kaitlyn admitted to the world:

“I’m scared. I’m upset and I’m frustrated. I’ve been trying really hard to do the whole perspective thing, but a few of my friends have been like, ‘Kaitlyn, it’s OK to be scared and to be upset and to be frustrated at this,’ and so today, I’m just allowing myself to be bummed out.”

Understandable!

While it’s bad enough to lose your senses of taste and smell, the TV personality further went on to admit that her real worries go way beyond relatively simple issues like that:

“I feel a little bit depressed and, like, super anxious and scared. I’m worried if, like, what if my smell and taste never come back? Then I get scared, like, what if tomorrow, I wake up, and I can’t breathe? What if the next day, I’m, like, not OK? I’m doing all these what ifs and I’m spiraling, and I feel really, really anxious today. I hate when things are unpredictable, and COVID is definitely unpredictable.”

Seriously…

Especially as we keep hearing about how hospital emergency rooms are full, death counts are rising rapidly, and everything else. Clearly, it’s a tough time right now for everybody, and this virus continues to run through us unchallenged. It does not discriminate!

Ugh. This sucks!!!

Our thoughts and prayers and love and healing energy go out to Kaitlyn and Jason — and anyone else dealing with COVID right now, as always. We’ll get through this together!

