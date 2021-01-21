Uhhh, Did Bachelor Matt James Just Spoil This Season's Winner?!

Did reality TV newcomer and super-hunk Matt James just get caught doing something he shouldn’t have been doing on social media?!

And could it ultimately up-end the single man’s so-far very entertaining run on season 25 of The Bachelor??

SPOILER ALERT, Y’ALL!

Don’t read down (below) if you don’t wanna know what (might) happen on this season’s show!

Seriously, STOP NOW unless you want to read these Bachelor spoilers!

OK…

You were warned! Here we go…

According to Vulture, the former college football player-turned-reality TV superstar leading this season of courtship was caught “liking” a Spotify playlist that had been made by contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. Uh-oh! Clearly, the 29-year-old James must’ve forgotten that the public can see users’ activity on Spotify. Not great!

Immediately, fans jumped on the liked playlist as proof that Kirkconnell might possibly be the winner of this season’s pursuit of James. Eagle-eyed followers of the show doubled down on this assertion, too, because professional Bachelor spoiler Reality Steve had previously stated that “he believes” Kirkconnell is the one who wins it all. (FWIW, Reality Steve hasn’t put out an official confirmation based on insider info from a mole within the show yet, but his belief still means quite a bit for some circles of Bachelor fandom land!)

It’s interesting, because just based on the first few episodes that have aired thus far this season, the 24-year-old graphic designer hasn’t yet received much air time at all. Maybe she’s just a late bloomer? And maybe it took Matt a while to find her? Or maybe she didn’t win after all, and she just makes really good Spotify playlists??? LOLz!

Guess we’ll have to wait and see how things play out on air… but at least now we know something…

BTW, this isn’t the first time that social media activity has spoiled Bachelor love! Never forget former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe accidentally (?!) posting a Snapchat pic of herself in bed with her season’s eventual winner, Shawn Booth. And more recently, season 23 Bachelor leading man Colton Underwood was infamously caught using Venmo to send money to eventual winner Cassie Randolph before fans otherwise knew what was up between the two of them. Dude, you’ve gotta make those transactions PRIVATE!

Regardless, with the past history of problems and Matt’s apparent f**k up here, it leads us to one of two conclusions: (1) make ’em all take a class on social media and privacy, or (2) take away their phones. Hmmm… something tells us neither one of those options would be particularly popular with the show’s cast! Womp womp!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is there any solution to keeping Bachelor contestants from accidentally spoiling the show’s run early on social media?? Or is this just the risk you run while trying to produce a reality show in 2021??

