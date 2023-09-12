Bad Bunny Refuses To Talk Kendall Jenner Relationship, Says He Owes Fans NOTHING!

Don’t expect Bad Bunny to say anything specific about whatever he’s got going on with Kendall Jenner! Or anything at all, really…

The music superstar is the subject of Vanity Fair‘s October 2023 cover story, and the his interview, published Tuesday, was another opportunity to get the skinny on Kenny! They asked the singer — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — all about life in the spotlight, the downsides of fame, the quest for privacy, and of course, his relationship with Kendall!

But the story here is that there is no story! As expected, the mag asked Bad Bunny about the supermodel. But instead of giving them what they wanted to hear for a soft landing in the feature, he demurred again. BIG time!

Criticizing fans for trying to gain insight into his connection to Kenny, the Puerto Rican singer first said:

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know.”

Wait, who doesn’t know? His fans? Then, when VF asked if he’d clarify his chemistry with the Kardashians star, he continued:

“I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

Now, he did clarify that statement, saying he does have a commitment to keep things on the level with his friends, family, and loved ones. But the 29-year-old created a hypothetical situation, too, and said he owes nothing to nosy fans:

“They [loved ones] are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything. As for [hypothetical fan] Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything.”

Well… s**t!

The Grammy winner also went on to slam the supposition that artists owe it to their fans to make their personal lives as public as their professional work. He explained:

“There are people who say that artists have to put up with it. I don’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don’t force you to.”

While that’s true for artists, the same can’t exactly be said about pop stars. You know? That’s always been a package deal. Maybe it’s not fair, but it has been. But maybe he just doesn’t give a f**k?? Also valid!

FWIW, the La Canción crooner was on one throughout the entire interview. Reflecting on his extremely public life and persona in general, he also said:

“It used to be a guy with a camera and a flash and they f**k with your eyes like that. Nowadays, everybody is a paparazzo. Nobody respects anybody’s privacy.”

So it goes in 2023, we suppose.

But basically, it sounds like the public reveal Kylie Jenner has been enjoying in recent days with Timothée Chalamet will NOT carry over to Kylie’s older sister and her romance with Bad Bunny.

Womp womp!

You can read his full interview with Vanity Fair at the link HERE. Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]