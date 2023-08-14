Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Show Off Some Major PDA At Drake’s Concert!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny can’t resist each other — and they don’t care who sees!

As the twosome’s relationship continues to heat up, they jumped on the opportunity to enjoy some good music and company over the weekend! On Sunday, the supermodel and the Puerto Rican rapper stopped by Drake’s concert in Inglewood, California at the Kia Forum, where they were hard to miss… and it looks like love was in the air!

In several social media clips captured by fans at the performance, the lovebirds embraced one another as they danced to the Nice for What rapper’s lyrics. One video in particular shows Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, pulling Jenner in close to whisper something into her ear before she turned and planted a lengthy kiss on him. See (below):

????! Kendall Jenner e Bad Bunny ontem (13) no show do Drake em Inglewood, Califórnia. pic.twitter.com/hiZa0BBGLp — KJA Mídias (@KJAMIDIAS) August 14, 2023

The two also appeared to be all smiles in a second clip, where The Kardashians star lovingly held the Tití Me Preguntó rapper’s face in her hands as she kissed him all over and seemingly whispered something back into his ear. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attended Drake’s concert in Inglewood, California. pic.twitter.com/D8hY9IshO5 — @21metgala (@21metgala) August 14, 2023

They definitely looked like they were having an amazing time! And they even shared the fun evening with Kenny’s big sis Kim Kardashian!

In several fan-captured clips, Kimmy Kakes can be seen “obsessing” over the young couple, as one fan put it, as she recorded them enjoying their time together. See (below):

Kim obsessing over Kendall and Benito is me ???????? pic.twitter.com/4zgU4HpPaw — kendall jenner outfits ???? (@kenjenstyle) August 14, 2023

Another clip shows Kim joking around with her little sister’s man as he seemingly couldn’t contain his laughter, before Kenny grabbed his arm and led him away.

Bad Bunny junto a Kim Kardashian y Kendall Jenner anoche en el concierto de Drake. ???? pic.twitter.com/pdNnOpwyev — Bunny’s Network (@badbunnynetwork) August 14, 2023

We love that they’re all getting along! The two have been known for keeping their relationship low profile, but they were spotted grabbing some breakfast together Sunday morning at The Fountain Room restaurant at The Beverly Hills Hotel. An eyewitness who placed them told Entertainment Tonight:

“They were dressed casually and seemed comfortable and happy together. They were laughing and were cute together.”

So sweet! Just last month, the pair took a relaxing, romantic retreat to Idaho, where they flew under the radar at the exclusive Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club. An insider at the time claimed they looked “so happy together,” noting:

“They definitely seem in love, and super serious.”

Before that, a separate source told Us Weekly that Kendall “definitely sees long-term potential” in the 29-year-old artist, so we’ll just have to wait and see how their relationship continues to play out!

As for now, share your thoughts on their latest sighting in the comments down below!

