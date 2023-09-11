Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Get Handsy While Watching The US Open Together! Look!

Game, set, match!

The US Open men’s tennis singles final went down in New York on Sunday, and all the eyes of the sports world were there. But us tennis fans weren’t just watching Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev battle it out on the court. We had our necks craned up into the stands to see the rich and famous hang out, too!

During Sunday’s final, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted sitting together and getting pretty touchy-feely in the stadium. The duo both rocked sunglasses for the event, and they were dressed down in simple, laid-back black attire for the sports show. But they were definitely in sync with each other the whole time through! At one point, the Kardashians star’s hand adorably grips and holds Chalamet’s neck and upper shoulders amid a particularly difficult point on the court. So comfortable getting close!

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below), with the added bonus of seeing Laverne Cox hanging out and watching the match in the row in front of the couple, too:

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet and Laverne Cox are here for all the finals drama. ???? pic.twitter.com/ToItygnGst — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

Love it!

When media members at the event got wind that Kylie and Timothée were two of the many celebs in attendance, photographers began snapping their pictures mid-match, too. You can see many more of those snaps for yourself at the link HERE.

Of course, the KUWTK alum and the Call Me By Your Name star are coming off several other recent public reveals of their previously private relationship. That includes some intimate dinner time during New York Fashion Week, as well as a PDA-packed jaunt out to a Beyoncé concert in El Lay.

Clearly, they are living their best lives together here at the end of the summer. And it’s just in time for cuffing season! Ha!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]