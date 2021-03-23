Bobby Brown Jr.’s Cause Of Death Revealed!

Four months after Bobby Brown Jr.’s sudden death, the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed to TMZ the young musician died of a lethal combination of substances.

While no drugs were found at the scene, autopsy and toxicology reports now reveal a deadly combination of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl were in the 28-year-old’s system. A witness to his death previously told police they’d seen the deceased drink tequila and smoke half a Percocet and some cocaine before paramedics arrived.

The son of singer-songwriter Bobby Brown was found dead in his LA home in November, but cops did not suspect foul play at the time. While he’d been feeling sick, family members insisted Bobby Jr. did not have COVID-19.

It would be no surprise if this cause of death hit the family especially hard as Sr.’s daughter with Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina, had also previously passed away due to cocaine and alcohol. The young celebrity died in 2015 following a months-long coma after drowning in a bathtub.

