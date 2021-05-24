Bam Margera Says His Jackass Family 'Betrayed' Him -- But Steve-O Hits Right Back!

The feud between Bam Margera and his former family at Jackass continues, sadly. Just to catch you up real quick on the drama so far…

Bam was fired from Jackass 4, reportedly over drug use. Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine required him to got to rehab for his drug problem before filming — but he relapsed (he claims it was a single pill) and was kicked off the movie.

Related: Dax Shepard Reveals Dark Truth Behind The Interview That Got Him BANNED From Conan

OK, so now the skateboarder is back with another update on his Instagram. And this time he’s 100% more calm and healthy-looking. However, he’s not done calling out his former friends. He begins my saying he’s in Florida to see some kind of specialist called The Green Queen — and is grateful to get a break from his 3-year-old son Phoenix:

“I realized I have peace and quiet. No offense, Phoenix, but when he hits a certain frequency when he cries, I can’t even think straight. It makes me go even more bats**t than what Johnny Knoxville and Tremaine made me go through with their stupid f**king contract.”

Here we go…

“So, um, my “family” Jackass (yes, he even does the air quotes) has betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me… Not all of them, I love all of ’em and they love me back. But it’s specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville.”

He goes on to say describe the “torture” he went through trying to stay clean again. saying:

“So I feel like my family has f**king done everything horrible to me and made me jump through hoops and walk on eggshells, which is impossible. It strung me along like a f**king puppet to get the five million dollars I usually get when I make a movie with them because Jeff Tremaine, big brother, and CKY had started it.”

See the whole rant (below):

The difference this time? One of Bam’s “family” members actually responded! Longtime friend and co-star Steve-O pushed back on Bam’s complaints, offering another view of what happened, commenting:

“Bam — the two people you’re saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life. Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick.”

Considering the first we heard about this behind-the-scenes mess was in a video from Bam in which he admits to being “drunk as hell”, it makes it all the sadder — and also more difficult to take his side here. Nothing is more important than him staying clean and healthy, not even another Jackass movie — and a huge paycheck for him and his family.

Do YOU think the demands on Bam were too severe? Or is that just what getting sober is about??

We hope he listens to Steve-O, who just hit an impressive 13 years of sobriety in March — and seems to us is showing the tough love Bam needs.

[Image via MTV/YouTube/Bam Margera/Steve-O/Instagram.]