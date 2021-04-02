Bam Margera Speaks Out Against Treatment By Jackass Team: 'It Was The Definition Of F**king Torture'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The Jackass drama continues.

As we previously reported, Bam Margera was fired from the upcoming Jackass 4 film for failing to meet certain stipulations related to his problems with addiction. The television personality was sent to rehab during production, but unfortunately didn’t fulfill the requirements of his contract.

On Friday, TMZ released a video of their conversation with the skateboarder regarding the controversy. Of the events that led to his firing, he explained:

“Well, basically it started off with, ‘Bam, you’ve been out there on TMZ being a jackass, and you’re almost like a liability.’ I’m like, wait a minute, are you telling me that I’m too jackass for Jackass?”

He continued:

“I went to rehab for Adderall and alcohol. And I went there, thinking I was gonna do 30 days, but they insisted I do 90 days. And I’m like, alright, is this on my bill or yours? Well it’s on mine. I’m like, well I don’t want to do it, but I’ll do it, because you’re giving me $5 million every time we do a movie, or more.”

Complicating matters, the 41-year-old claimed to have returned from rehab on a laundry list of other medications (including Adderall, which he says he needed for ADD). Back on set, tensions arose between him and Johnny Knoxville, he shared:

“And Dr. Knoxville said you’re allowed to take all of that instead of Adderall and Klonopin. And I’m like, well who are you to say? This is what the doctors say I need.”

Even more sadly, he revealed:

“And then it led to suicidal tendencies on all 18 medications that I was on. I’m like, what’s the point of a $5 million contract, that I have to walk on eggshells and jump through your hoops — which is already impossible — to obey, if I’m dead. What’s the point of having the money if I’m not here anymore, because I was gonna die of a pill overdose or suicidal thoughts.”

When asked if he blames production for putting him through such a difficult time, he stated:

“It was the definition of f**king torture. They tortured me.”

Alluding to what finally got him fired, the stunt man added:

“I’ve been on Adderall for 13 years, two a day at 20 milligrams, and they don’t want me to take it anymore, and I found myself sleeping all day. Well I found a loose one in my car on my road trip, and I took it. One.”

When TMZ inquired if he was thinking about taking legal action, he admitted:

“Well, I mean, I didn’t want it to come down to this, but I mean, I have no choice. They keep saying, ‘Bam, we love you, and this is not about the movie.’ Um, it is about the movie, because that’s all I’ve been wanting to do for ten years, and now you’ve made me jump through hoops for two years, and I’m walking around chain smoking realizing there’s nothing I can do to please you.”

How sad.

Knowing how close the Jackass crew is, we imagine there are a lot of hurt feelings on both sides. Bam concluded:

“It’s supposed to be a f**kin’ reunion, of getting the band back together, to pay our respects to Ryan Dunn. And he’s rolling around in his f**kin’ grave saying why, [producer] Jeff [Tremaine], why.”

The MTV alum later posted the interview on his own Instagram, a day after telling followers he was “off drugs and off alcohol.”

We continue to be saddened by this situation, but above all we hope Bam is safe and healthy. There’s still plenty of time for the Jackasses to resolve their issues, but mental health seems like it should be the priority right now. Wishing him the best.

