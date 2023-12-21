Bam Margera Engaged To GF Dannii Marie After Only 6 Months Of Dating!

Bam Margera is getting married again!

After only six months of dating, the 44-year-old television personality revealed to Us Weekly on Wednesday that he is engaged to girlfriend Dannii Marie. Bam, who has struggled with addiction for years, told the outlet he popped the question in October, and she obviously said yes! How did he know Dannii was the one? He expressed:

“We’re just a really good team. I never had structure before. I always woke up not knowing what to do with the day … I would just look across the street, see an Irish pub and be like, ‘That looks like fun.’ Now I wake up, I walk the dogs, I stretch, I go to the gym, I go skateboarding. Everything’s a structured fun schedule. And we do it together, and it’s just a perfect thing. She’s everything I’ve ever asked for — I couldn’t ask for anything more. We are a perfect team.”

Related: Bam Margera Back To His Old Ways… But This Time It’s A Good Thing?!

The Jackass alum first met Dannii in June. Fans have seen her pop up on his Instagram several times since they made their romance public in July. Not much was known about their relationship at the time, but the couple opened up to Us Weekly about what life has been like for them over the past six months. And she apparently had been the one to help him get sober two months after they met! Dannii shared that they grew close while working on his sobriety:

“He went through [detox] and I didn’t go anywhere. We stayed in this beautiful crystal infested pool house where we just healed, all of us, and we shut the phones off. He didn’t have a phone. I changed his number and we just X’d the bad people and here we are.”

For those who don’t remember, Bam had a very long, tumultuous year while battling addiction. Back in February, his ex-wife Nicole Boyd filed for legal separation from him after a decade together — though he claimed they were never legally married. She also was granted temporary sole custody of their son Phoenix. Bam wasn’t able to see their child for a long time, as he dealt with some legal troubles. Bam began dating another woman, known only as Jessica, in the springtime. Clearly that didn’t work out, because once Dannii entered his life, Bam told Us Weekly that things began to look up for him. Not only did he get sober again, but he was granted a monitored visitation with his son for the holidays! He said:

“Dannii [got] me on the right track. Got me visitation to see my son Phoenix after not seeing him for 200 days.”

We’re wishing the couple nothing but the best during this next stage in their relationship. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Dannii Marie/Instagram, Bam Margera/Instagram]