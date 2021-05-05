Bachelor Star Bekah Martinez Finally Tells REAL Story Of Time She Was Reported As A Missing Person!

Get ready for your heads to SPIN!!

This story is wild — literally, it includes a bear and a weed farm! As Bachelor Nation no doubt remembers, Bekah Martinez made international headlines back in 2018 when a fan discovered she was on a missing person list while appearing on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor!

Naturally, rumors ran rampant. Had she just been an “a**hole” to her mother and lied about appearing on the ABC hit? Why hadn’t she been taken off the list when she was very clearly vying for love on a reality show?? Theories were crazy, and the TV personality even appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to explain the story… except she left a lot of details out, until now!!

Related: Bachelor Brawl! Bekah DRAGS Taylor Nolan Over ‘Bulls**t’ Racist Tweets Apology!

Opening up about the dramatic experience on her Instagram Story Tuesday, the 26-year-old finally explained what led to her parents filing a police report. Turns out, after filming her stint on the reality show, she was “broke” since she “had to quit my nanny jobs to leave for the show for almost two months.” Yeah, that would make someone a bit desperate! She continued:

“I needed to make some quick cash so I went with a new friend to work on a weed farm trimming for a couple weeks.”

In another slide, along with a photo of a bridge, she explained:

“the farm was up in humboldt county and there were a LOT of dark windy roads”

Because of this, the duo actually hit a bear while driving when it appeared “out of NOWHERE.” Luckily, her car kept the friends safe and the wild animal “slid alongside my driver’s side door and window and then KEPT RUNNING and took off into the forest.”

As some fans began to recognize bits and pieces of the story, the momma confirmed:

“and yes this was the time my family thought I was missing the girl I was with got kicked off the farm and I had been using her phone to stay in contact with my parents bc it was the only one that had service. She got mad I wouldn’t leave with her when she got kicked out so she texted my mom that I was being held hostage [by] meth heads with knives and then stopped replying”

Attaching a video of other workers at the weed farm, the star insisted “it was definitely sketch but no people with meth addictions + knives.” Well, at least that’s good, we suppose! She did eventually leave on her own though, after waking up with a “weird feeling.” Turns out that was “literally the night” her parents “filed the missing report with the sheriffs.” That’s crazy timing!

Related: Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Jokes About Bekah Martinez’s Missing Persons Mix Up!

All the drama was over when the show was actually airing nationwide, but unfortunately because the county had ignored requests to remove Bekah from the missing person list, she remained (along with “one or two other people who had been found”) on the list when a reporter published an article about the insane amount of missing people in the California county.

And in a weird way, she has the traumatic memory to thank for her newfound fame as the story certainly gave her a lot more buzz while she was a contestant on the show! Funny how the world works sometimes, LOLz!

Oh, and for the record, she’d like followers to know she’s “sorry that my parents had to endure that horrible 24 hours” and insisted:

“I definitely never talked to that girl again”

Ch-ch-check out screenshots from her IG (below) to hear about the ins and outs of this truly mind-boggling missing person’s report!

Oh, and if you’re interested in comparing this to her initial explanation, watch below!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? This is such a crazy true story, we’re glad to see she finally elaborated on it a bit more — but get how that would be a lot to get across in one late night interview! The influencer is still insisting there’s a longer version of the tale, too, so perhaps Bekah will sit down to rehash it all in a memoir one day? Would you buy that book? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Bekah Martinez/Instagram]