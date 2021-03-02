Bachelor Brawl! Bekah Martinez DRAGS Taylor Nolan Over 'Bulls**t' Racist Tweets Apology!

Bekah Martinez is seeing to it that fellow Bachelor alum Taylor Nolan is being held accountable online!

The latest controversy to envelop Bachelor Nation started on Sunday, after Taylor called out host Chris Harrison over his previous defense of current contestant Rachel Kirkconnell. Just as the 27-year-old mental health counselor was demanding Harrison be fired for perpetuating racism in defending Kirkconnell, reality TV fans were simultaneously uncovering Nolan’s old tweets — messages full of “bigotry and hatefulness.”

Those shameful tweets included racist jokes about Indian, Asian, and Jewish people, as well as body-shaming and homophobic comments. NOT COOL AT ALL, GIRL!

As we reported on Monday morning, Taylor apologized profusely for the old tweets, then deleted her apology video, then apologized again with a shorter Instagram post explaining her side of the story.

But Bekah wasn’t feeling it AT ALL!

Posting a reaction to Nolan’s apology on her own Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old Martinez — who found fame as an unlikely success story on Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor — straight up SLAMMED the mental health professional for her wack apology.

In her message to Nolan, the mom of two wrote (below):

“Taking time out of my sunday social media break to post this because I think a lot of other bach nation people will be scared to say something and this needs to be called out. @taymocha as someone who consistently calls out other people’s apologies, I expect far better than this bulls**t that consistently centers yourself, and is insanely self-congratulatory and snarky. humble yourself and call it what it is. You are not above scrutiny for past actions anymore than anyone else. Come at me all you want but I will not back down. what you did was wrong and this written response is horrible.”

OMG!

That’s a serious call-out!

Bekah isn’t wrong, either. And there may even be a history of bad blood here that explains why she came down SO hard on Nolan this time around!

As you may recall, Nolan slammed Luyendyk back in December of last year over what she felt were “sex-shaming” comments regarding an Instagram influencer campaign in which she’d participated. At the time, it was a very aggressive response to Arie. Considering Bekah’s background on Arie’s season of the show, it’s not a stretch to imagine she might feel some type of way, and perhaps that could carry over to now, ya know?! Just speculation, but still…

BTW, Nolan posted another apology for her old tweets on Monday afternoon — and including her deleted 30-minute apology video, this would be her third.

You can see that new apology (below):

Hmm…

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers?!

For us, the moral of the story here is clear: don’t get on Bekah Martinez’s bad side! Right?!

