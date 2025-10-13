Bella Hadid Opens Up About 'Paralyzing' Struggle With Mental Health In Raw Post

Bella Hadid is getting vulnerable about her mental health.

The supermodel took to Instagram over the weekend to update fans with raw details about her battle with “all-consuming” anxiety and depression. Alongside a series of motivational images and quotes, the 29-year-old wrote:

“something i’ve carried for many years is the weight of anxiety and depression. it can sometimes feel all-consuming, paralyzing, and invisible to the outside world, leaving you in tears before starting your day, wondering why your mind feels so heavy when life around you seems so bright. there is often a deep sense of shame that comes with mental health struggles. I sometimes wonder how life has blessed me and how my body and mind are filled with the weight of sadness, depression, and debilitating anxiety on a regular basis.”

The Yellowstone actress went on to share with her followers something she’s learned about herself over the years:

“this is not a weakness — it’s a part of me. my sensitivity, my awareness, my empathy. in many ways, it can be a superpower. it’s what makes us human, and these parts of me have helped me understand myself and others more deeply.”

What a great way to look at it!

She added:

“whoever deals with this daily too; I want you to remember that you are not alone. and I love you so much.”

The Orebella perfumer then went on to reflect on the “children and families” she’s met through UNICEF who “have faced unimaginable trauma, war, and displacement, yet still manage to smile, hope, and dream” despite not having the same support system and access to mental health resources she has:

“Beneath those smiles, though, they hold the same invisible battles with anxiety, PTSD, and fear, but without access to the care and safety we so often take for granted.”

She continued:

“Access to mental health care is not a luxury — it’s a right. No matter who you are, where you come from, or what your story looks like, your pain and your healing matter… so so much. If you or someone you love is struggling, please remember: you are not alone. You are loved, needed, and worthy of help. Please don’t feel afraid to ask for help, I’ve been there and I started to understand the workings of my mind by speaking to others.”

You can read her thoughtful post, which includes the number for the ​​National Mental Health Hotline and more, (below):

It’s not everyday a celebrity opens up and advocates for mental health care so passionately, but Bella has been open about her struggles in the past. In 2021, she posted multiple crying selfies while detailing her “everyday” anxiety attacks. The following year, she opened up about finding strength in wearing her emotions on her sleeve and using them to communicate. And just last month, she once again got vulnerable on IG sharing more crying photos while curled up in bed.

Our mental health is a constant work in progress, and we applaud Bella for being so transparent about her journey! We hope her message reaches those in need and encourages others to advocate.

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help

