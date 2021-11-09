Bella Hadid Opens Up About 'Everyday' Anxiety Attacks With Crying Selfies

Bella Hadid is getting real.

The model may be best known for gracing the covers of magazines, but lately she has been using her platform to talk about what she’s passionate about. In the past, that has been related to activism and her Palestinian roots. Now, she’s giving fans a look into her mental health journey.

The 25-year-old posted a video of Willow Smith on Tuesday, saying it “made me feel a little less alone” and inspired her to speak about her own anxiety. In the clip, the Red Table Talk host reflected that insecurity may be “taught.” She said:

“All humans are different, every single human has something so special and unique to offer. And people forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that and trying to cover it up in some way. We’re gonna come together in our flaws. In our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept it all as beautiful and natural.”

Alongside the snippet of Willow, Gigi Hadid’s sister shared several crying selfies, explaining that the images were “pretty much my every day, every night… For a few years now.” She wrote:

“Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs , and side to sides.”

The caption continued:

“But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel , and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point. (There is always room for it to start up again, but for me it’s always been nice to know that even if it’s a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment. )”

The runway star concluded:

“it took me a long time to get that in my mind , but I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas , triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself. Anyways. Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here. Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening. I love you”

Wow. Powerful stuff.

Friends and fans alike supported her vulnerable message, with commenters including big sis Gigi (“I love you!”) and Willow herself, who wrote:

“Your honesty and tenderness heals so many “

What an important message, especially from a celeb whose image has been curated so carefully. It’s always good to be reminded that we all share similar struggles. We hope Bella’s followers take this message to heart and take care of themselves and their mental health.

