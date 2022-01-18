Bella Hadid Communicated Using Crying Selfies Amid 'Excruciating And Debilitating' Mental Health Struggles

Bella Hadid is opening up about her mental health issues once again.

In a very revealing interview with WSJ Magazine released on Monday as part of the publication’s “My Monday Morning” series, the 25-year-old got candid about suffering from “excruciating and debilitating” mental health issues the last few years.

When the magazine asked what her secret to putting together an outfit in the morning is, the model admitted that the process involves a lot of anxiety for her. Since she hasn’t had a stylist “in a long time, maybe two years now,” she explained:

“[I was in] in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside and all that.”

After spending the last few months tackling this unwanted anxiety, she has been able to embrace her style and any unwanted comments that come along with her outfit choices, adding:

“In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style. When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?”

But just because she’s working on herself doesn’t mean she hasn’t dealt with inner turmoil lately. Just a short time ago, in November, the model released a series of crying selfies to Instagram, photos she had collected as a way to express how she was feeling to those around her. She explained:

“I would have really depressive episodes and my mom or my doctor would ask how I was and instead of having to respond in text, I would just send them a photo. It was the easiest thing for me to do at the time because I was never able to explain how I was feeling.”

Gigi Hadid’s younger sister continued:

“I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn’t know why. That was over the past three years. [When I posted them] it was to make sure that anybody that was feeling that way knew it was OK to feel that way.”

Determined to help others feel less alone while working through their own mental health issues, she noted:

“Even though on Instagram things look so beautiful, at the end of the day, we are all cut from the same cloth. I felt like it was just good for me to be able to speak my truth and at some point, I wasn’t able to post nice pretty pictures anymore. I was over it.”

Hadid insists she is feeling much better today, but that her mental health can fluctuate on a day-by-day basis.

The fashionista reflected:

“I do have good days. Today is a good day. My brain fog is feeling better, I don’t feel depressed. I don’t have as much anxiety as I usually do. But tomorrow I could wake up and [be] the complete opposite. That’s why I get so overwhelmed.”

Supportive outreach from fans has helped her feel “less lonely” since she realized she isn’t the only one who has felt similarly, something she continues to remind herself of, saying:

“Walking outside, being able to remember there are so many people going through things and have similar patterns to me, it makes me feel better.”

It sounds like the impact of being so raw and honest on social media has been positive enough for her that she plans to keep up the candid posts, adding:

“I don’t know if that’s not what people want on Instagram, and that’s fine. I don’t have to be on Instagram forever. I feel like real is the new real, and that’s what’s important to me.”

Wow! We’re glad Bella’s getting the help she needs and speaking so openly! So many could benefit from knowing they’re not alone in their struggles. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

