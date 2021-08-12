Why Bella Hadid Is Still 'Embarrassed' By This Sexy Red Carpet Look FIVE Years Later!

Bella Hadid might be a supermodel, but even she has fashion moments she regrets!

The 24-year-old opened up about some of her best and worst outfits from her past in a new episode of Vogue’s Life In Looks YouTube series on Thursday. Kicking things off, she reveals the dress that still haunts her five years later!

Related: Chrissy Teigen SLAMS Accusations That She Deletes Negative Comments From Her Social Media Posts

On the red gown she wore to the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Gigi Hadid’s little sis dishes:

“I kind of get embarrassed of this moment still. Even though the dress is gorgeous, it just doesn’t feel so much like me.”

The eye-catching dress by Alexandre Vauthier was notably slashed up the entire side of her leg and exposed much of her chest and sideboob — leaving plenty of opportunities for a mistaken wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet, something she recalls being terrified of, adding:

“I was nervous in this dress. I look very sexual… [and] I was still nervous about cameras and nervous about having a lot of makeup on and nervous about this slit.”

Who wouldn’t be??

She looked stunning but NOBODY wants a nip slip — or worse — happening in front of dozens of cameramen and the ENTIRE WORLD! Not to mention she was just a teenager at the start of her career. Luckily, Yolanda Hadid‘s daughter made it through the event without a catastrophe. Hear more about her most memorable red carpet looks in the full video (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Bella’s style has certainly evolved over the years! Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

[Image via Vogue/YouTube & WENN]