Chrissy Teigen SLAMS Accusations That She Deletes Negative Comments From Her Social Media Posts

Just because Chrissy Teigen got swept up in a whirlwind of controversy this year, it doesn’t mean she has been hiding from the fallout on social media — at least, so she says.

As you most likely know by now, the 35-year-old momma recently came under fire after Courtney Stodden claimed that she told them to kill themself on social media when they were 16 years old. Once the allegations made headlines, Chrissy apologized for her past terrible actions in a series of tweets, writing at the time:

“I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

However, Chrissy still continued to face backlash as even more bullying accusations towards other celebs came to light — which solidified her induction into what she described as “cancel club.”

The former Sports Illustrated model explained in a lengthy ‘gram post last month:

“Iiiii don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s**t in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer.”

Despite everything that happened, though, Teigen has maintained a following of 35 million on Instagram, and her comments section has remained mostly positive and supportive of her — as far as we could tell anyway. That’s pretty impressive, especially after dealing with a major scandal.

But because this is the internet, those who were still upset couldn’t believe the Cravings author’s engagement was still so positive — and slammed her for what they assumed must be deleting all of the negative comments.

She took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to deny the accusations, calling it some “next-level hater” s**t:

“Two things that I think are funny right now. One: People in my comments that are mad that there’s not enough angry comments in my comments. They think that I like delete them. But like, what? That’s like next-level hater, when you’re mad that there’s not enough hate.”

The Lip Sync Battle host went on to call the idea “crazy.” Does she not know that a lot of celebs and companies block negative comments?

However, in her case she couldn’t help but make another observation about how she’s treated on social media, saying:

“If I leave a comment underneath somebody’s photo, even if it’s nice — ‘You look great’ [or] ‘I love this outfit’ — people get all sorts of mad. Because I am … alive.”

We know that feeling. It’s truly awful. But it also explains why people would think she’s blocking them from her own IG, we guess?

Look, even if this were true, could you really blame Chrissy for not wanting to have to face the constant hate? She’s been vocal about her mental health amid the controversy, so we doubt it would help to see the haters popping up on a daily basis. Just saying!

But if she says she isn’t doing it, we are going to give her the benefit of the doubt. Her AND humanity — after all, maybe her IG isn’t as full of hate as some expected because most people are tired of being angry and choosing to forgive??

Do you think Chrissy was deleting mean-spirited IG comments? Thoughts on what she had to say about the accusations? Let us know in the comments (below)!

