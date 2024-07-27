Ben Affleck Buys New LA Mansion For Himself Amid Jennifer Lopez Marriage Troubles! Oh No… 

Ben Affleck is now a proud owner of a brand-new home in Los Angeles! And it’s got all of us Bennifer shippers seriously freaking out now!

On Saturday, real estate sources told TMZ that the 51-year-old actor just closed escrow on a mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood for a whopping $20.5 million. Whoa! The estate has all the bells and whistles, including five bedrooms, six bathrooms, breakfast and dining areas, a separate family room, den, media room, powder room, guest house, walk-in closets, and more. Everything you would basically find in a multimillion-dollar home! What you potentially won’t find in the house is… his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez.

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, though. Since the rumors of their marital woes started a few months ago, the pair have not been living together. The Let’s Get Loud singer has been living her best life on the opposite coast this summer, vacationing in the Hamptons and New York City. Meanwhile, Ben was at a rental place in Brentwood. While J.Lo was abroad, the filmmaker moved all his belongings from their marital home in Beverly Hills. The same home they officially put on the market this month for $68 million after they got zero buyers while trying to sell it quietly.

But before the estranged couple even sold their house, he has now purchased a new home for himself! A potential bachelor pad?! Uh oh. What’s crazy is that we just heard Ben and Jennifer decided to work on saving their marriage — and are doing so through love letters to each other. She even has a romantic photo of her hubby from their wedding day in her Hamptons home! That has to mean there is something still between them, right?! If the two are broken up for good, we certainly would think she wouldn’t want any reminders of their big day! But does this new major purchase from him mean that they are truly about to file for divorce and end their relationship? Or do they just plan to still live in separate places until they determine if they still have a future together?

Who knows with these two, honestly! But we must point out this is the strongest sign yet that they are over. What do you think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

