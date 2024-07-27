Christina Hall ‘Ready To Fight’ Ex Josh In Nasty Divorce Battle As She Feels ‘She Has Been Wronged’!

Christina Hall is not going down in her divorce from Joshua Hall without a “fight”! She plans to give it all she’s got to come out on top, according to a new report!

Dailymail.com reported on Friday that the HGTV star feels like she was “wronged” by her estranged husband and now is prepared to head into “battle” with him — a legal one, we should say! A source close to the situation told the outlet:

“Christina is ready to fight Josh, and the battle between them has only just begun. She is getting evidence together for the divorce but he’s also ready for battle. Josh wants to clear his name and get justice from himself, whereas Christina feels she has been wronged.”

From the start, we knew things weren’t going to be amicable between Christina and Josh during the divorce process. He’s trying to get spousal support, an equal split of their assets, and the rights to their shows, while she doesn’t want either of them to get alimony. They weren’t on the same page from day one! Then, this week, the television personality accused Joshua of stealing $35,000 from her amid their breakup! Oh, and that is not to mention that she publicly slammed the real estate agent as “an insecure man with a large ego,” saying:

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’ For those that aren’t aware, divorces do not happen overnight.. & there is always a breaking point. This one is personal”

Damn! However, sources close to Joshua painted a completely different story to TMZ. Painting him out to be the victim in the situation, they claimed to the outlet that he was blindsided and heartbroken by the divorce. While Josh knew he and Christina had problems in their marriage, he never expected her to leave him so suddenly and now feels he’s “lost his whole world.” The Flip or Flop alum reportedly initiated the breakup after the pair had “a disagreement” and “would only speak to him through an attorney” since then. But Christina knew the blindsided comments were coming! So the second the TMZ report dropped, she called out the BS, saying she never saw “any missed calls or texts.” Not even on her birthday!

Wow. A lot of back and forth so far! And it sounds like this is just the beginning of their already nasty divorce battle! We should just plan on more clap backs, either online or through filings at this point! Oof! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Entertainment Tonight/HGTV/YouTube]