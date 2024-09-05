Ben Affleck’s Mormon Wives Star Cousin Calling Herself ‘The New Jenny From The Block’ Amid J.Lo Divorce!

Ben Affleck’s cousin is taking her opportunity to shine amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

As the former couple’s divorce drama continues to swell, Ben’s younger cousin-in-law, who’s married to his first cousin Zac Affleck, is throwing her name out there to be “the new Jenny from the Block.” And funny enough, her name is ALSO Jennifer.

In a TikTok posted earlier this week, Ben’s cousin Jennifer Affleck took her followers on a hair transformation journey at a salon while lip syncing J.Lo’s 2002 hit Jenny from the Block. Clearly inspired by her estranged cousin-in-law, the influencer, who is set to appear on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, got her hair done EXACTLY like the On the Floor singer’s iconic mane of hair. She captioned the video alongside a winking emoji:

“The new Jenny from the block”

Uhhh, yikes! Watch for yourself (below):

In the comments, fellow TikTokers were quick to bash the influencer’s tone deaf caption:

“How incredibly tacky and immature to use her song as they are in the midst of a divorce. So completely insensitive. You should stay out of ppl’s divorce. So wrong.” “Posting with Jennifer Lopez’s song as the cousin-in-law of Ben Affleck amid their divorce is diabolical.” “Um you ain’t no JLo” “lol at you using this song” “You should be ashamed of trying to tie yourself to JLo. She is no longer with Ben. Regardless, slow your roll poser” “You wish.”

Damn!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Think she took it too far with laying claim to that name, or nah?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Images via Jennifer Affleck/TikTok & MEGA/WENN]