Jennifer Lopez Gets SUPER Cryptic With Eye-Catching New Instagram Posts Amid Ben Affleck Divorce!

Even though Jennifer Lopez may be going through it right now with the difficult end to her ill-fated (and fairly brief) marriage to Ben Affleck, she doesn’t want her Instagram audience to think that anything is amiss!

On Saturday afternoon, the Waiting For Tonight singer posted a carousel of pictures to her account. The thrust of the post was about the summer she had — mostly spent out in the Hamptons on Long Island — and what she got up to while she was hanging out with friends and family members. But right from the very start, she was super cryptic about three VERY notable things in the post!! Can’t miss this!!

First, the caption. In the caption of the series of snaps, she wrote:

“Oh, it was a summer”

Uhhh yes, yes it was a summer! Isn’t that right, Ben?! It was a summer indeed…

The cryptic nature of the messages continued with two specific posts in the carousel, too. In one, Lopez shared an image of a very simple message that really needs other contextualization amid her ongoing divorce from the Argo star. It said:

“Everything is unfolding in divine order”

Is it tho?!

And in another image in the carousel cycle, she showed a shot of a t-shirt that had this message scrawled across the front:

“She’s in bloom and unbothered / out of reach and at peace.”

…Oh!

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Well, damn! She sure makes it look like she had a great summer in the rest of those photos — and obvi, maybe she did. We wouldn’t mind hanging out in the Hamptons all summer! Ha!

BTW, she uploaded her first post since filing for divorce from Ben just a few hours before this one, too. You can see the other upload HERE!

But even so… you can’t ignore the cryptic caption and the two SUPER cryptic messages buried within the post! J.Lo is definitely feeling some type of way about her split from the Good Will Hunting alum, whether she wants to manifest power and poise or not! Just saying!! Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

