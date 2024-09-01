Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Ben Affleck Desperately Trying To 'Erase' Kick Kennedy Relationship -- He's 'Concerned About What J.Lo Would Think' Where Is Jennifer Lopez?!? What Are Ben Affleck & Kick Kennedy Really Doing Together? New Details Behind Sightings! Ben Affleck Is Playing The Game And A HYPOCRITE! | Perez Hilton Jennifer Lopez Divorce Judge's Son-In-Law Is Ben Affleck AND Alex Rodriguez's Agent! Um... WHAT?! Now That The Divorce Decision Has Sunk In, Jennifer Lopez Is REALLY Feeling Some Type Of Way About Ben Affleck! What Matt Damon Thought Of Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Rekindled Romance -- That Could End Up Haunting Him! Ben Affleck Was With Kick Kennedy In 2020 -- Until He Chose To Date Ana de Armas! Ben Affleck’s Ridiculousness! Real Housewives Of GUILTY! Joe Jonas Misfires! Brittany’s Divorce! And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Show Ben Affleck's Rumored Love Interest Kick Kennedy Told The Most Horrifying Childhood Story We've Ever Heard! Jennifer Lopez Was Not The Reason! More Spin From Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Gets SUPER Cryptic With Eye-Catching New Instagram Posts Amid Ben Affleck Divorce!

Jennifer Lopez Gets SUPER Cryptic With Eye-Catching New Social Media Statements Amid Ben Affleck Divorce!

Even though Jennifer Lopez may be going through it right now with the difficult end to her ill-fated (and fairly brief) marriage to Ben Affleck, she doesn’t want her Instagram audience to think that anything is amiss!

On Saturday afternoon, the Waiting For Tonight singer posted a carousel of pictures to her account. The thrust of the post was about the summer she had — mostly spent out in the Hamptons on Long Island — and what she got up to while she was hanging out with friends and family members. But right from the very start, she was super cryptic about three VERY notable things in the post!! Can’t miss this!!

Related: All The Celebrity Breakups Of 2024… So Far!

First, the caption. In the caption of the series of snaps, she wrote:

“Oh, it was a summer”

Uhhh yes, yes it was a summer! Isn’t that right, Ben?! It was a summer indeed…

The cryptic nature of the messages continued with two specific posts in the carousel, too. In one, Lopez shared an image of a very simple message that really needs other contextualization amid her ongoing divorce from the Argo star. It said:

“Everything is unfolding in divine order”

Is it tho?!

And in another image in the carousel cycle, she showed a shot of a t-shirt that had this message scrawled across the front:

“She’s in bloom and unbothered / out of reach and at peace.”

…Oh!

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Well, damn! She sure makes it look like she had a great summer in the rest of those photos — and obvi, maybe she did. We wouldn’t mind hanging out in the Hamptons all summer! Ha!

BTW, she uploaded her first post since filing for divorce from Ben just a few hours before this one, too. You can see the other upload HERE!

But even so… you can’t ignore the cryptic caption and the two SUPER cryptic messages buried within the post! J.Lo is definitely feeling some type of way about her split from the Good Will Hunting alum, whether she wants to manifest power and poise or not! Just saying!! Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Jennifer Lopez/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 01, 2024 08:34am PDT

Share This