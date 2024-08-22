Ben Affleck's Engraving On Jennifer Lopez's Ring Did NOT Age Well!

It might have seemed like a good idea at the time, but Ben Affleck‘s choice for an engraving message on now-estranged wife Jennifer Lopez‘s ring is NOT proving to have withstood the test of time.

Back in April of 2022, when he proposed (for the second time) to the Waiting For Tonight signer with a $5.6 million diamond engagement ring, he had it engraved with a message. The tiny little saying on the inside of the ring’s band had supreme meaning for the couple at the time. And it was an incredibly sweet show of romance! But now… it really falls flat considering the pair is in the middle of a divorce and all the way done with their relationship.

Related: Things Were BAD Between Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck For Soooo Long!

As it turns out, the engraving that Ben had seared into the band of Jennifer’s engagement ring aged so poorly that it’s impossible not to notice its missed meaning now. It read:

“not. going. anywhere.”

Ouch…

The three words had a special meaning for the pair back then, as Lopez herself explained to Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe way back in November of 2022. She noted at the time:

“That was how [Ben] would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like, ‘don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.'”

Yeah, well, he’s going somewhere now! That engraving really didn’t end up proving true, sadly. Oh, and we now know that he’s not getting it back, either! Jennifer is going to keep the diamond ring for herself here — just like she kept the last one!

Reactions to the now-awkward engraving, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Jennifer Lopez/Instagram]