Jennifer Lopez's Divorce Filing Is Actually Unusual For A Celebrity! Here's Why!

Jennifer Lopez took matters into her own hands.

On Tuesday, the singer filed for divorce from Ben Affleck without using a lawyer, which was pretty unexpected, especially considering they’re both such high-profile stars. She didn’t mention whether or not they had a prenup either, though TMZ sources believe they never signed one. Not having a lawyer by her side OR a prenup seems crazy, right? Well, it kinda is! It’s actually very unusual for a celeb!

Speaking to People on Wednesday, Marilyn Chinitz, a matrimonial partner at Blank Rome LLP (who does not have any connection to this divorce), dished:

“I think that she most likely just wanted to get this done, [that] there was a lot of hesitation and hemming and hawing back and forth, and it’s a statement, ‘I’m moving forward, I’m filing and I’m doing it on my own.'”

That said, Marilyn strongly believes Jennifer and Ben have “probably [been] working with a mediator” amid the divorce. So, why not use a lawyer to streamline the process? She speculated:

“I think it’s a real statement from her saying, ‘I’m moving forward. Counsel or no counsel on filing.'”

The attorney also called it “extremely unusual” for the couple not to have a prenup (if it’s really true that don’t), pointing out:

“The only time that you see people not having a prenup is when they’ve put most of their assets in trust for their children, and those trusts have been established and they wouldn’t be part of the community [property].”

It is shocking! They’ve both been divorced before, too, so a prenup seemed like a no-brainer! But maybe they were smart enough to put their assets in trusts?? We’ll see…

Doubling down on this, David Glass, a Cali-based family law attorney, agreed that the pair likely has a mediator working with them. Glass explained:

“Sometimes when people work with a mediator, they hire a neutral third party, either a retired judge or a very experienced attorney who doesn’t represent either of the parties, but it helps them to mediate.”

The exes reportedly aren’t on speaking terms, so they definitely need a third party of some sort with all that! But because of this, David doesn’t think the Marry Me star is dealing with this divorce as solo as her filing makes it seem. He noted:

“It helps them to figure out how to split everything up. The mediator will prepare the pleadings for them, but they appear pro se like they’re filing for themselves. And so that’s probably why she’s pro se, I don’t think she’s intending to represent herself or figure it all out.”

If they’re going to be fighting over their assets, we doubt that she’s going to want to do this on her own! But right now, it’s hard to tell what is going to happen next. It really all depends on the Gone Girl star’s response. On whether this split is “amicable,” Marilyn said:

“I think the next step is to see how he [Affleck] responds, and I think that will give us a clue as to what’s going on.”

Yeah, that will be VERY telling!! So far, Ben hasn’t reacted, but he’s been a little busy dropping his eldest off at college with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. We bet a response will be coming soon. What do U think his strategy will be, Perezcious readers? Send your predictions (below)!

