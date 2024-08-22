​​Jennifer Lopez Will Keep Diamond Ring From Ben Affleck -- Just Like She Kept The Last One!

One of the many questions on our minds amid Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce: What will happen to her engagement ring?!?

As Perezcious readers will recall, the filmmaker popped the question to his ex-wife with a rare 8.5-carat green cushion-cut diamond ring (pictured above) worth roughly $5.6 million. What made the gorgeous sparkler super special? The Maid In Manhattan star previously shared that green is her “lucky color.” Unfortunately, her green diamond turned out to be unlucky. This week, Jennifer filed to end their two-year marriage. Oof.

Given how things turned out between her and Ben, one would think she wouldn’t want any possible painful reminders of him moving forward like the ring. However, returning jewelry is not the J.Lo way! Nope! She will most likely keep it just as she has done with her other ones, including the one from her first engagement to Ben.

You know, that 6.1-carat pink diamond from Harry Winston. Yeah, she still has it all these years later — something that seemed cute when we thought they were getting back together forever. But now it’s just another in her collection, along with the ones from Marc Anthony, Cris Judd, Ojani Noa, and Alex Rodriguez. Check out her OG ring from Ben (below):

Now, she’ll have a new Ben ring to add to her collection. Lorel Diamonds’ engagement ring specialist, Laura Taylor, told Dailymail.com on Wednesday:

“Jennifer Lopez has amassed a remarkable collection of engagement rings over the years, each representing a different chapter in her life. In the United States, engagement rings are typically considered gifts, meaning J.Lo is legally entitled to keep the ring after the divorce unless agreed otherwise in a prenup.”

Shockingly, Ben and Jennifer do NOT have a prenup nor have they hashed anything out when it comes to money. But, as Laura referenced, engagement rings are considered to be separate property and the courts will typically rule in favor of the recipient of the ring in the divorce. The argument is that it’s seen as a present before marriage and thus it belongs to the recipient, even if the relationship comes to an end. Some women return them on principle. Some keep them on principle! So based on past behavior, in all likelihood the green engagement ring is staying with Jennifer!

According to Laura, if the Let’s Get Loud singer keeps it, her collection altogether will be “worth an estimated $17 million.” Damn! Jennifer’s “most expensive” and treasured ring is the $6.5m blue diamond from Marc, though. Laura shared:

“The most expensive ring she has kept is the blue diamond ring from Anthony, which she described in a 2021 interview as her most treasured piece of jewelry, even more so than the pink diamond Ben gave her during their first engagement. While her latest engagement ring is certainly beautiful, I suspect that the engagement ring from Anthony will still hold the top spot for her.”

Not even Ben’s two rings are #1, it’s Marc’s! Wow! Why? It’s the most “sentimental” ring in her collection. Laura explained:

“She was married to Marc for ten years, and they share two children from that marriage, so I think it is a lot more sentimental for her, not to mention it being the most expensive in her collection thanks to the size, quality, and it being one of the rarest colored diamonds in the world, just ahead of green diamonds.”

Even if her latest ring from Ben doesn’t steal the top spot, there’s no denying it’s stunning! It’ll make a great addition to her collection…

