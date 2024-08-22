Jennifer Lopez Started Looking For New Home IMMEDIATELY After Separating From Ex Ben Affleck Months Ago!

Once Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck broke up, she apparently wasted no time moving on! We don’t mean she found a backup dancer, we mean she started looking for a new home for herself!

A source told People on Wednesday that the Get Right singer began house hunting in April. Of course, we now know that was also the month she separated from Ben. When J.Lo filed for divorce this week, she listed their date of separation as April 26! That date was weeks before the speculation started when reports dropped that he moved out of their marital home into a rental in Brentwood, btw — you know, the story that got everyone to first suspect they were headed for divorce!

From what we know, it appears Jennifer put down the exact date they decided to go their separate ways! So when did the Hustlers star begin searching for a new place? Those four days afterward? Did Jennifer get a head start on looking for a place that month once she got an inkling of where she and Ben were heading, just in case? According to the People insider, her search began around the separation date. So probably the former, but… maybe the latter? Clearly Ben settled on a place first, or a rental at least. Just so they didn’t have to be under the same roof.

From there, Ben and Jen attempted to surreptiously sell their mansion in Beverly Hills — the marital home they bought for $60 million. However, they couldn’t find a buyer the quiet way and so went public with the sale, listing the place for $68 million in July. Meanwhile, nearly a month before the divorce filing news broke, the Argo star purchased a more permanent place — a new five-bedroom home for a whopping $20.5 million. The place is described to People as “family-friendly” but “could easily be transformed into a bachelor pad.”

Whether J.Lo snagged a new house? It doesn’t seem so, unfortunately! We just heard she was looking for a place last week after living it up in the Hamptons over the summer. Still looking, eh? We guess she’s going to be pickier this time around before settling for a home that isn’t right for her…

Whatever place Jennifer eventually grabs, we bet it will be great for this next chapter in her life. Reactions? Drop ’em in the comments!

