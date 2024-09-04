Ben Affleck GHOSTED Jennifer Lopez! That Date Of Separation DID Mean Something!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce is about to get messy! Not just because they have no prenup! But because of HIS alleged actions!

As Perezcious readers know, the singer finally filed to end the two-year marriage last month. Their divorce wasn’t a surprise, as rumors of their breakup had been circulating for months. What was shocking, though, was the fact they did not sign a prenuptial agreement when they eloped in Las Vegas in 2022! And that is becoming a problem now that J.Lo officially dumped Ben!

According to a source for People on Tuesday, their divorce “has the potential to get ugly.” However, things are seemingly already tense between them! The insider confirmed a report we heard weeks ago — Ben and Jennifer are already in mediation with high-powered divorce attorney Laura Wasser! But they’re still there because “there are some sticking points over financials.” Oof.

In the Atlas star’s petition, she noted their assets were “unknown” when she filed. Per California law, the income Jennifer and Ben acquired during their two-year marriage is considered community property and subject to division. But we are talking about two of the biggest celebs here! There is a lot on the line! During their union, they purchased a mansion in Beverly Hills – which they put on the market for $68 million over the summer. They each made millions through films and endorsements — like those Dunkin’ commercials. So, the former couple have a lot to hash out, and the negotiations may not be as smooth sailing as one would think!

As we pointed out, Ben and Jennifer are huge celebrities. They have millions to their name. Why would they fight over something like finances? It seems a tad ridiculous or petty, doesn’t it? We mean, even millions they made in these two years are a drop in the bucket for their overall net worths. Well, the People insider offered some insight into why the divorce could turn “ugly.” And it’s more than just the lack of prenup fiasco!

As you will recall, Jennifer listed the couple’s date of separation in her divorce filing as April 26. We couldn’t find any importance behind the date. We started to guess it must actually have been the date they had their big fight or whatever and broke up! However, it turns out there’s a lot more to the story behind that date…

On April 26, J.Lo was still in the New York area filming for the upcoming Kiss of the Spider Woman. Ben was in Los Angeles. Apparently, they were already having major problems. But while the Do It Well artist was on the opposite coast, Ben thought it was the perfect opportunity to start packing up his things and leaving their marital home! WHAT?! Yeah, we knew Ben moved into a rental property in Brentwood around that time. But now a source says she had no idea about his decision to move out because she was busy filming in NYC! The insider claimed:

“Ben began moving his things out of their shared home while Jennifer was in New York in April, effectively blindsiding her.”

The Argo star “blindsiding her” with the move while she was away for work is already a jerk move. But it gets worse from there! When Jennifer returned to Los Angeles in May — and found him gone — the insider said Ben “wouldn’t answer texts or calls.” WHAT?! HE GHOSTED HER! HE GHOSTED J.LO! Wow. Just when you think it couldn’t get worse…

If you’re going to leave, have the guts to do it while your wife is there. And if you do leave while she’s gone, you should at least have the decency to pick up her calls and answer her texts — or better yet, meet her in person — to explain why! Don’t just ignore her! Where’s the love? Where’s the respect?? But now that date of separation — and why their divorce could get very nasty — makes a whole lot more sense… if this report is true!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

