Bennifer Divorce: How Much Money Is Up For Grabs With No Prenup?!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are probably really regretting not signing a prenup!

After months of speculation, J.Lo FINALLY filed for divorce on Tuesday, two years after the couple tied the knot in a lavish Georgia ceremony. According to TMZ insiders, the couple didn’t sign a prenup before saying “I do,” which is pretty crazy considering how rich and famous they both are. Plus, this isn’t their first rodeo, either!

According to the entertainment website Koimoi earlier this year, they have a combined estimated net worth of $640 million. Meanwhile, Celebrity Net Worth lists Jenny from the Block‘s net worth as a staggering $400 million with an estimated salary of $40 million a year. Damn. Ben, on the other hand, is reportedly only worth an estimated $150 million. That’s a HUGE difference — and a LOT of money between the two of them!!!

Related: Groom Kicks Wedding Band Out Of Reception Because His Ex Was Singer!

Now, because they reportedly don’t have a prenup, all the income they made while they were married (beginning on July 16, 2022) has become “community property” which they will have to divide up. With net worths as high as theirs and the fact that they were booked and busy these last few years, there is a lot at stake!

First off, they have to deal with their Beverly Hills mansion, which they purchased for just over $60 million last year. It’s been on the market all summer and is currently going for $68 million. But so far, no one’s biting.

Then, perhaps more pressing, is their film work. Both of them were VERY busy during their marriage — though their projects had quite different outcomes. Let’s start with Ben. He worked on a ton, including Air (which he starred in and directed). It made $90 million at the box office and was up for tons of awards.

Per IMDb, he was a producer on the series City on a Hill and movies Kiss the Future, Air, For People in Trouble, Small Things Like These, The Instigators, and NINE upcoming projects including Keeper of the Lost Cities (which he’s set to direct), Matt Damon-led Animals (slated to direct), Flash Before the Bang, Hugh Jackman‘s Apostle Paul, Thirst, Witness for the Prosecution (which he’ll also act in), and The Accountant 2 (which he’ll star in). He’s also producing two movies starring his estranged wife: Kiss of the Spider Woman and Unstoppable, which stars both of them and is set to premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival next month. Damn!!

Also, he made appearances in The Flash and J.Lo’s This is Me… Now musical movie and Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary. Other film credits in these two years include Deep Water, Clerks III, and Hypnotic. He’s currently in pre-production on a new movie called RIP, too. Phew. That’s a LOT!!

As for Jennifer, she starred and produced a ton of projects including Marry Me, The Mother, This Is Me… Now, and Atlas. She also executive produced the series Good Trouble which came to an end this year. Along with starring in Kiss of the Spider, she’s also producing Bob the Builder and The Godmother, which are both in pre-production. In addition, she starred in Shotgun Wedding, several of her music videos, and the Dunkin “DunKings” commercial with her ex-lover. But that’s not all!

Jennifer also made waves in April when she launched her new alcohol company Delola and she’s been running JLo Beauty since 2020. Plus, she released This Is Me…Then (20th Anniversary Edition) in 2022 and This Is Me… Now this year. The new tunes flopped, sadly, but it still generated some money!

Those are all the obvious assets and streams of income we can find. There could be more, too, such as brand deals. We know Ben’s been working a ton for Dunkin, and who knows what other deals the couple may have made.

At the moment, it’s unclear if the pair will engage in a messy battle over funding — but it seems possible! Why? Well, last month, a source close to the pop star told The Blast that the mother of two is PISSED after supposedly spending the most during the marriage. The insider claimed:

“One of the little-known secrets is Jennifer paid for much of their marital expenses and now she feels he owes her. She’s adding up all those private jet bills she puts on her plastic, the hotels, and meals, clothes, coffee runs, gas. The high cost of living was done on her dime. She paid the lion’s share for that $60 million mansion they bought, too.”

The source said Ben “always grumbled about spending money,” which is why Jennifer chose to pay for most things herself (so as not to hear more complaints about her spending habits). But now, she wants her money back and reportedly plans to fight for half his estimated net worth. Yeesh!! The source dished:

“Ben took so much money out of her, at least that’s what she’s saying.”

Also, the reason she’s so hell-bent on getting her money back is reportedly because she’s not the one to blame for the end of the romance. But once they hit troubled waters, it opened her eyes to how much Ben had mooched off her, making it so that now she’s “demanding a full inventory of what she spent versus what he spent and wants all the money back.” They added:

“She isn’t the one who gave up on their marriage and she’s feeling seriously burned and is out for blood. If he had stayed in the marriage like a good boy, she wouldn’t have minded. […] But he abandoned her and ultimately, Jennifer always gets payback and now she’s ready to play hardball.”

So, if this source is right, it sounds like they could be looking at a nasty legal war ahead of them. Oof. Should’ve just signed a prenup! But we guess they were probably too caught up in their rekindled romance to think about this harsh possibility when they tied the knot. Gotta be having some big regrets now, though.

Thoughts?? Do YOU think they’ll battle it out over finances? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]