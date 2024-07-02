Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Marriage Has Been Over WAY Longer Than We Knew -- But He's Still 'Protective' Of Her? Um, HOW?!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s marriage has been over for a while!

On Monday, insiders told Page Six that the couple’s marriage has been over for months. In fact, they’re claiming the former lovebirds have been distant since March! Wow! That’s WAY before the public caught wind of marriage troubles! Yeesh!

As we all know, in late May, Bennifer’s possible breakup took center stage when it was revealed that the Good Will Hunting star was living in a Brentwood rental home. They’ve since been living “separate lives” as they attempt to sell their marital home. Sure, they are often seen wearing their wedding rings and haven’t made any kind of announcement yet, but the writing is on the wall. That said, the sources insisted that the Air director is still “very protective of Jennifer.”

Uh, WHAT?

From everything we’ve seen, it sure doesn’t look like Ben is putting in ANY effort to protect his estranged wife!

The father of three made a point to snub J.Lo at several public events right as the split speculation hit the internet — such as skipping out on several Atlas movie premieres and the Met Gala. He was working on The Accountant 2 at the time and blamed his absence on his schedule. But it’s still hard to fathom that he couldn’t have stopped by the El Lay premiere to be supportive. Or, at the very least, publicly acknowledged the film!

Ben’s also made no comment on the singer canceling her tour — which was a major blow to her career! But at the same time, the 51-year-old is also said to be mad at the Shotgun Wedding star for showing up to family events and turning it into a paparazzi photoshoot, among other things. Maybe he’s doing more for her behind the scenes?! But from an outside perspective, this sweet sentiment is pretty laughable! Just saying!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised Bennifer’s been done since early in the year?? Or nah?! Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

