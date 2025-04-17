Ben Affleck Gushes About 'Enormously Important' Jennifer Lopez And Their 'Wonderful' Ongoing Blended Family Dynamic Post-Divorce

You almost wouldn’t realize these two are divorced by the way Ben Affleck just publicly praised his ex Jennifer Lopez!

The actor was in a great mood on Wednesday night as he stepped out for the premiere of his new film The Accountant 2 in LA — where he was joined by all his kids! While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, the star acknowledged his three kids with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, were in attendance as well as ex-wife J.Lo’s twins with Marc Anthony, Emme and Max, 17. Whoa!

Ben was so proud to have them all supporting him, telling the outlet:

“The kids are here, Jen’s kids are here. I’m very, very excited. I love when all the kids come out.”

Aw!

He also insisted that despite what some headlines might claim, he and Jenny from the Block are on great terms, the Good Will Hunting alum shared:

“I don’t read the stuff online much, and sometimes I get the sense that people perpetuate the idea of… they wanna find something negative to talk about.”

But to him, there’s nothing bad to say. He gushed:

“For the record, Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them. I love her kids. They’re wonderful. She’s [an] enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to.”

Wow! That’s so nice!

The 52-year-old brought it back to the children, musing;

“I’m thrilled that the kids are here with me. The relationships that you can have with children like that, it’s the joy of my life. And those kids are amazing, and I’m glad that this is a movie they want to come to.”

When the reporter told him he’s “a really good dad,” he smiled, replying, “I try my best.” Very sweet! See him open up about this in the second slide (below):

As Perezcious readers know, Bennifer 2.0 got back together in 2021 before marrying the next year. While they unfortunately split in 2024, they made sure to be there for each other’s children even amid messy divorce rumors and after the filing. It’s nice to see they’re keeping those bonds strong if the kids want them!

Ben first broke his silence on this split last month, and sources insisted that would be the last he spoke of the divorce. Guess when it comes to hyping J.Lo up in general, he’s an open book!

Reactions? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Jennifer Lopez/Instagram]